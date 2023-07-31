Fire destroyed the home at 2820 D St. in Baker City early Friday, July 28, 2023.
and JAYSON JACOBY
Baker City Herald
A fire sparked by an electrical problem in the attic destroyed a home in Baker City early Friday, July 28, said Todd Jaynes, Baker City’s new fire chief.
Jaynes said one resident was treated for smoke inhalation at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, but that all occupants were able to get out of the home.
I am writing to highlight a noteworthy aspect of your recent article regarding the current state of our BCFD. The article mentioned that the department has experienced a significant depletion due to multiple resignations over the past year, a consequence of the Baker City Council's shortsighted decision to discontinue the department's ambulance service.
As you state, “some of the firefighters who resigned explained that their decision stemmed from a desire to work for a dual-role department, engaging in both firefighting and ambulance response.”
I find it essential to address another closed minded City Council proposal to liquidate the EMT vehicle asset, which raises concerns but is not entirely unexpected. Initial analysis suggests that selling the asset would be shortsighted, as it has the potential to generate six-figure sustainable revenue annually if employed differently.
Considering the current market conditions, where the market is flooded, selling the asset will fetch considerably less today than its stated value in the city's books.
Transforming the asset into a Baker City non-911 Medical Transport Service, serving Boise Hospitals (to and from), could lead to significant revenue growth (backfilling $1m shortfall) and provide a valuable alternative service to our community.
Moreover, there would be various indirect benefits for the Baker City community compared to relying on the expensive Boise-based Lifeflight service. This move could also provide substantial budget support to our new Fire Chief, aligning with statements in your article.
I am hopeful that the Council and the new City Manager will evaluate the sustainable revenue ROI potential thoroughly before proceeding with any auction.
The Council can draw insights from the Budget revenue reported by BCFD while providing this service in 2021 - before the City Council (Guyer & Waggoner voted for) termination of our ambulance service.
Transition to a Non-Emergency Medical Transport Ambulance Service eliminates the need for 24/7 employees, allows for scheduling, and opens up new professional income opportunities for BCFD and the Baker City community.
Thank you for your time and attention to this matter.
