A fire sparked when a tree branch snapped in a windstorm and landed on a power line briefly threatened a home and garage in a rural subdivision in Sumpter Valley on Tuesday evening, Aug. 9.
The fire burned within about 100 feet of the structures in Elkhorn Estates, said Steve Meyer, wildland fire supervisor at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Baker City office.
Crews contained the fire a little more than an hour after it was reported at 5:51 p.m., according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center in La Grande.
Elkhorn Estates is north of Highway 7 and about 8 miles east of Sumpter.
Wes Morgan, chief of the Powder River Rural Fire Protection District, was the first to respond.
Morgan, who lives near Sumpter, said he arrived 9 minutes after a resident in the subdivision reported the blaze. He was driving a fire engine with a 100-gallon water tank.
Morgan said no one was in the home when the fire started.
He said some of the 22 homes in Elkhorn Estates are part-time residences.
Morgan said wind gusts from a nearby thunderstorm buffeted the Sumpter Valley on Tuesday.
A wind gauge along Highway 7 near the Sumpter Junction, about 6 miles west of Elkhorn Estates, recorded several gusts of 25 mph between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Morgan said wind snapped one half of a ponderosa pine tree that had a split top. The branch fell on a power feeder line, causing lines to touch and spark.
He said the line didn’t snap.
Morgan said it was fortunate that the gusty winds subsided not long after the fire started, which might have spared at least the garage from the flames.
“It was close,” he said on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10.
A fire engine from the Forestry Department also worked on the fire, which burned in grass, pine needles and brush, Meyer said. He said the forest in the area had been thinned, and much of the grass was still green.
Although no rain fell while the fire was burning, there were showers later in the day and overnight, Morgan said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.