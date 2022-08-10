Elkhorn Estates 2.jpg

A fire sparked after a tree limb struck a power line threatened a home in Elkhorn Estates in Sumpter Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The power line is at the upper left of the photo.

 Wes Morgan/Contributed Photo

A fire sparked when a tree branch snapped in a windstorm and landed on a power line briefly threatened a home and garage in a rural subdivision in Sumpter Valley on Tuesday evening, Aug. 9.

The fire burned within about 100 feet of the structures in Elkhorn Estates, said Steve Meyer, wildland fire supervisor at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Baker City office.

