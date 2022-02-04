Sean Lee stands in the cavernous space, and all he can think about is fire trucks.
Specifically, how many trucks can fit in the new station for the Baker Rural Fire Protection District.
“We could park two trucks side by side,” says Lee, who is chief of both Baker Rural and the Baker City Fire Department.
The bathrooms are a bonus, too.
“We have four bathrooms,” Lee says.
None of the three current Baker Rural fire stations has plumbing, much less a bathroom.
Thanks to a partnership with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, Baker Rural has purchased a building on 23rd Street in Baker City, in the Elkhorn View Industrial Park. The property formerly housed Cutter’s Edge, which manufactured fire rescue saws.
The district’s history
Baker Rural Fire Protection District formed in 1983. It has three stations in Baker Valley: Lindley Lane, Pine Creek and Pocahontas Road.
The district owns the station on Lindley Lane. The other two are on leased ground.
The fire district covers a swath of Baker Valley from the foot of the Elkhorn Mountains to Sunnyslope Road east of Interstate 84. The district’s volunteer firefighters also assist other rural and city fire departments through mutual aid agreements, as well as the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and Oregon Department of Forestry for wildland blazes.
In 2021, Baker Rural learned that their lease was going to end in several years on the land that houses the Pocahontas Station, about two miles west of Baker City near Washington Gulch Road.
They needed a new location.
“So we started looking,” Lee said.
They considered buying property and building a new station.
“We were looking at millions — probably $3 million,” Lee said.
The district depends on local taxes, which haven’t changed since the mid-1980s, as well as grants. These funds pay for necessary equipment, such as the $3,500 turnouts that must be replaced every 10 years, and truck tires that are replaced every seven years.
During the property search, board member Casey Vanderwiele discovered the Cutter’s Edge building, which would suit their needs.
“We started scrambling to find funding sources,” Lee said. “We had a large anonymous donor, which helped greatly.”
The property, which includes three acres, the building and all the contents, was priced at $690,000.
OTEC’s involvement
Then word of the project got back to OTEC.
As a nonprofit cooperative, OTEC qualifies for the USDA’s Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program (REDLG), which provides funding for rural projects through local utilities.
“They’re really for economic development in rural counties,” said Heidi Dalton, OTEC’s chief financial officer.
In a whirlwind of paperwork, Dalton and Lea Hoover, OTEC’s director of administration and strategic services, submitted the application.
It offered two options: a loan and a grant. OTEC applied for both.
The application was approved for $650,000 — the final price of the property.
Of that total, $350,000 is loaned from the USDA to OTEC, which in turn loans it to Baker Rural. When the fire district repays the loan, OTEC returns the money to the USDA.
The $300,000 is from the Revolving Loan Grant. This money, as it is repaid to OTEC, will create a fund that can be loaned out again — keeping the grant dollars in the local community.
“As they repay it, we can reloan it to other community partners,” Dalton said. “The ripple effect will go on for years.”
She said OTEC’s work with Baker Rural supports the local community, benefits the OTEC membership, and aligns with the utility’s fire mitigation plan and coordination with first responders.
“It was really clear, the alignment between our strategy and their vision,” Dalton said.
Coincidentally, the fire station is just south of OTEC’s headquarters.
Possibilities
The new station has about 11,000 square feet, and includes office spaces that could be leased to other emergency agencies, Lee said.
He said the building has ample space to offer a regional training facility for all disciplines of emergency services.
The first, a training on defensive tactics, is planned for the end of March.
In the future, he said Baker Rural would like to build a training tower for live burns, searches and other rescue skills.
This will bring people to Eastern Oregon and provide a local place to train firefighters — rather than send them out of town, Lee said.
“The nearest is Pendleton, but most everyone goes to Salem,” he said.
Baker Rural, as with all rural fire departments, depends on trained volunteers. Many departments have struggled over the past several years to maintain a roster of volunteers.
“This is going to be a huge recruitment and retention benefit for us,” Lee said of the new station.
Baker Rural has 15 volunteers on the roster. When a call comes, the response depends on who is available.
More volunteers are welcome and can help in various ways — drivers, support, or fighting fires.
Training is the same for volunteer and career firefighters, Lee said.
Dalton said OTEC, as part of the partnership, will help advertise the fire district’s mission and hopefully gain more volunteers.
“The partnership is exciting,” Lee said.
Hoover said OTEC is hoping to form partnerships with rural fire districts across the utility’s service district, which includes Baker, Union, Grant and Harney counties.
Baker Rural is planning an open house, but the date hasn’t yet been set.
For information, or to inquire about volunteering, call 541-523-3897 or 541-523-3711.
