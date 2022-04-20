Brian Johnson figured he might finish his career as a firefighter/paramedic with the Baker City Fire Department.
He already had four years with the department.
And he loves the community.
But in the span of just a couple weeks, Johnson had finished his final shift in Baker City and was working more than 300 miles away, in Cowlitz County, Washington.
He was still doing the job he loved.
Just not in the place he wanted to be doing it.
“I love being a paramedic, and I love serving the community,” Johnson, 31, said on Tuesday, April 19.
Nine days earlier Johnson worked that final shift with the Baker City Fire Department.
He left that job for his current position in Washington after learning that the Baker City Council had sent a notice to Baker County, which is responsible for choosing ambulance providers, that the city intended to cease ambulance service Sept. 30, 2022.
That, Johnson said, was a “big surprise.”
He said he was certainly aware of the city’s financial challenges in operating ambulances — notably that the city doesn’t come close to collecting through billing all the money it spends for the service.
But Johnson said he didn’t expect that the city would set a six-month deadline for curtailing ambulance services.
Although he was disappointed at the prospect of having the paramedic part of the job end, that was hardly the biggest issue for him personally.
City Manager Jonathan Cannon said that without the revenue from ambulance bills — estimated at a little more than $1 million for the current fiscal year — the city would have to lay off about half of the 12 firefighter/paramedics who work shifts now.
Since Johnson, who was hired Jan. 8, 2018, had relatively little seniority in the firefighters union, he said his job would be one of those lost under that scenario.
That realization prompted him to immediately start searching for a job elsewhere.
Johnson said his top priority is ensuring he can continue to provide for his daughter, who is six.
“I feel this is what is safe and responsible for myself and my family,” he said.
Johnson said he was surprised, and gratified, to land the Washington job as quickly as he did.
But that didn’t overcome his disappointing at leaving Baker City, where, he said, he was “pretty invested.”
Hired thanks to federal grant
Johnson was one of three firefighters Baker City hired in 2018 after accepting a three-year federal grant that paid about two-thirds of the personnel costs for the trio.
Johnson, who had worked on an ambulance and as a wildland firefighter, had a basic Emergency Medical Technician certification.
While working in Baker City, he said he decided, though it meant spending considerable time away from his daughter, to go through the extensive training to become a paramedic.
He believed he was solidifying his career in Baker City.
He didn’t anticipate that within four years he would be facing what he termed “a pretty drastic change for the department that has dramatic effects on the community.”
Johnson said that although he doesn’t speak for his former colleagues in Baker City, he thinks it’s likely that other firefighter/paramedics, confronted either with the loss of the job, as he was, or with the elimination of the paramedic part of the work, will look for a job in any other city.
