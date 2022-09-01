2022_08_30-12.05.05.617-CDT.png

The Nebo fire burns in the Eagle Cap Wilderness on Aug. 29, 2022.

 U.S. Forest Service photo

Wallowa-Whitman National Forest officials called in firefighters on Thursday, Sept. 1 to slow the spread of one fire that has been burning in the Eagle Cap Wilderness for the past 10 days, and they might take similar steps to curb a second blaze on the opposite side of the wilderness.

Both the Sturgill fire, near the North Minam River on the west side of the wilderness, and the Nebo fire, on the east side, have grown rapidly during a week marked by record-breaking heat.

