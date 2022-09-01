Wallowa-Whitman National Forest officials called in firefighters on Thursday, Sept. 1 to slow the spread of one fire that has been burning in the Eagle Cap Wilderness for the past 10 days, and they might take similar steps to curb a second blaze on the opposite side of the wilderness.
Both the Sturgill fire, near the North Minam River on the west side of the wilderness, and the Nebo fire, on the east side, have grown rapidly during a week marked by record-breaking heat.
Each fire produced a large smoke plume on Wednesday that spawned a pyrocumulus cloud — a thunderhead generated in part by the fire’s heat.
Todd Pederson, assistant fire management officer for the Wallowa-Whitman, said both of the fires, which were started by lightning on Aug. 22, are likely to surpass the 2019 Granite Gulch fire as the biggest blaze in the wilderness since the Wallowa-Whitman adopted a policy about 30 years ago allowing officials to manage lightning fires in the Eagle Cap, a strategy that can include monitoring blazes rather than actively fighting them.
The Granite Gulch fire burned about 5,500 acres.
On Thursday afternoon the Sturgill fire was estimated at 4,815 acres, the Nebo fire at 3,086 acres.
With more hot, dry and windy weather forecast on Friday, Sept. 2, Pederson said it’s likely both fires will continue to spread.
The fires’ growth has already prompted Pederson to summon firefighters and helicopters to corral their spread in certain directions.
On Thursday he dispatched a crew of smokejumpers, along with a helicopter with a water bucket, to block the Sturgill fire from spreading east into the upper Bear Creek drainage.
“We’re taking full suppression” on that area, Pederson said on Thursday afternoon.
He said he doesn’t want the fire to burn into another large drainage such as Bear Creek or Threemile Creek, where it could grow rapidly.
A helicopter also doused a spot fire that started on the west side of the Minam River on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Pederson said.
He said the goal is to keep the Sturgill fire on the east side of the Minam and within the North Minam River area.
This mixture of tactics — monitoring the fire generally but fighting the flames in certain areas — is part of the Wallowa-Whitman’s policy for lightning-sparked blazes in the Eagle Cap.
At 365,000 acres, it is the biggest federal wilderness in Oregon, with enough room to allow fires to burn without threatening private property or areas outside the wilderness. One of the purposes of the 1964 Wilderness Act is to allow natural processes, including fire, to happen without human intervention.
However, when a fire either poses a threat to private property — there are a few such parcels within the wilderness — or burns close to the wilderness boundary, Pederson said fire officials consider options such as limited firefighting.
That’s why these blazes are called “managed” fires, he said.
The boundary issue is affecting the approach to dealing with the Nebo fire, which is about 20 miles southeast of the Sturgill fire, in the Lick Creek area north of the Imnaha River.
The Nebo fire moved north on Wednesday, Pederson said, to within about a quarter mile of the Tenderfoot trailhead at the end of the 100 Road and near the border of the wilderness.
He said fire crews are using machinery to grind trees and brush along the road to reduce the amount of fuel.
Pederson said firefighters and helicopters might also be needed to prevent the Nebo fire from moving south into the Imnaha River Canyon.
Although the extreme weather has contributed to both the Nebo and Sturgill fires spreading rapidly, Pederson said he’s generally happy with the effects the fires are having. In particular he’s pleased that the flames are reducing the fuel load, including dead trees that litter the ground near the Nebo fire, remnants of the 1989 Canal fire and the 1994 Twin Lakes fire.
Neither of those was managed as a wilderness fire.
Pederson said the Sturgill fire, during its run on Wednesday, did cause a bit more high-severity burning than he would prefer in the upper part of the Sturgill Creek drainage, based on a reconnaisance flight he made on Thursday.
However, Pederson also said that that high-intensity fire was expected, given the weather. And he said the mixture of burning intensity, as well as some unburned areas, creates the mosaic pattern that fire managers like to see. The more intensely burned areas will serve as firebreaks when future blazes happen, he said.
“This is hopefully going to set us on the path where we can have more natural fire in the wilderness,” Pederson said. “Ultimately the goal is the healthy and resilient forest we want to have.”
