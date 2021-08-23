Baker City Fire Department firefighters and other health care workers plan to rally at Baker City Hall Tuesday evening, Aug. 24, to protest Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate that health care employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Members of the group also hope to express their concerns to the Baker City Council, which meets at 7 p.m. inside City Hall.
Casey Johnson, president of the Baker City Firefighters Association union, has asked to have the issue added to the Council’s agenda.
The vaccination mandate, which the governor announced last week, includes city firefighters because they also work as paramedics, responding to emergency medical cases with ambulances.
Firefighters actually handle far more ambulance calls than they do fires.
Johnson contends the governor has bypassed Oregon’s law passed in 1989 that says it is unlawful for employers to mandate vaccines.
“She changed that through her executive power in her emergency declaration to say that all health care workers and associated fields will be mandatorily vaccinated,” Johnson said.
“And if you don’t get a vaccination, the person who manages those employees is personally liable for a $500 fine per week per employee.”
Johnson said the firefighters’ union believes its members, and other health care workers, should have the freedom to decide whether to be vaccinated.
“We don’t believe it’s lawful for the governor to mandate this,” Johnson said on Monday, Aug. 23. “I myself am vaccinated (but) it still is infuriating to me that she would supersede the law with a work around and go through OSHA and the Oregon Health Authority to enforce this.”
Johnson said Baker City firefighters will be joined in the protest by local nurses, firefighters from La Grande, and potentially local teachers, who also are required to be vaccinated by Oct. 18.
Dustin Alam, president of the La Grande Firefighters Local 924 union, said he and other members of that union will participate in the demonstration at Baker City Hall.
“There are a lot of people out there that don’t agree with these mandates and people forming together to make coalitions and show that there’s a lot of people that aren’t for the mandates is important to make sure that the state understands that people are in opposition to this and that it could end up being detrimental to the state if these mandates come to fruition,” Alam said.
Johnson said he has reached out to Baker County’s state legislators, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, but had not heard back from them as of Monday morning.
Findley and Owens did send a letter to Brown recently objecting to the requirement that students, teachers and other school staff wear face masks when classes start next week.
Johnson said union members hope to raise awareness for “the fact that this is government overreach and laws should not mandate personal choice.”
“We believe that it is the individual’s right to make an informed decision,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that the government, instead of mandating vaccination, should focus on education, information, and helping empower communities to get the word out about the pros and cons to any vaccination.
“Really, what the main focus that we’re going for is that it is government overreach and it’s chipping away at our civil rights,” Johnson said.
