Jeff Phillips was surprised that only one fire started.
The thunderstorm that passed through the northern side of the Keating Valley Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, spawned far more than a single lightning bolt.
But only the one that struck around 5:30 p.m. just east of Gilkison Sawmill Road, less than a mile northeast of Phillips’ home on a hill near the Keating School, ignited the grass that’s turned to tinder during the record-breaking heat wave that started the last week of July.
“It immediately took off,” Phillips said of the fire that ended up burning 197 acres. “There’s a lot of fuel.”
But there were also a lot of eyes on the smoke that rapidly rose as flames charred sagebrush and grass, including highly combustible cheatgrass.
Phillips, who is a cattle rancher, said ranchers were the first to respond, with two bulldozers digging control lines soon after the first started. Phillips said there were control lines around about two-thirds of the fire before crews from multiple agencies arrived.
Chuck Lowry, a rancher who lives along Tucker Creek, a half a mile or so west of where the fire started, said he used a tractor with a disc harrow to cut a fire break.
Three bulldozers were at work almost immediately, he said, including one from the North Powder Rural Fire Protection District.
Buzz Harper, chief of the Keating Rural Fire Protection District, said he watched the storm cross the valley with trepidation.
He and Curt Jacobs, a local rancher, were on different hilltops with good views across the area during the storm and keep in contact by phone.
They both saw the lightning hit near Gilkison Sawmill Road, and within a minute or so, dark smoke was visible, Harper said.
He said he arrived within about five minutes, and the fire had already burned an acre or two. Within eight minutes he estimated the fire at 30 acres “and running.”
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 2 notice for several homes, asking residents to be ready to evacuate if needed.
There were no evacuations.
Lowry, Phillips and Harper all lauded the rapid response from firefighters from more than half a dozen agencies, including volunteer fire and rangeland protection districts, the Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service.
“I’m very thankful for all the resources that showed up,” Lowry said.
Phillips agreed.
“A lot of good people came to help,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have all these people and resources available to handle these fires.”
Harper, who said he quickly ordered aircraft when he realized that the wind-driven fire could threaten homes, said the arrival of six single-engine air tankers, and one helicopter, were vital to the quick control of the blaze.
“Without (the aircraft) it could have been double, triple in size,” he said.
Harper said he assigned fire trucks to protect homes as well as the Keating School if necessary.
Harper said that thanks in large part to the initial work by ranchers, the fire was completely lined in less than an hour.
By 7:30 p.m., two hours after the lightning strike, the fire was no longer spreading, said Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the BLM’s Vale District.
As was the case with the 416-acre Big Rattlesnake fire, which was sparked by lightning on Sunday, July 31, about nine miles west of Keating, a wind shift aided firefighters on Wednesday.
Harper said the easterly wind, which had been pushing the flames west toward Tucker Creek and the Lowry ranch, switched to westerly, in effect blowing the fire back onto areas that had already burned and had little or no fuel to sustain the flames.
With the wind shift the fire basically “blew itself out,” Lowry said.
“That really helped us more than anything,” Phillips said of the wind shift.
In contrast to the Big Rattlesnake fire, which started in steep and inaccessible terrain near the Powder River and Big Creek canyons, the Keating fire burned near a county road that made it relatively easy for fire engines to get close to the flames.
Phillips said the terrain is also fairly gentle in that area.
Gary Timm, fire division manager for Baker County Emergency Management, was stationed along the north flank of the fire.
Timm said the fire, like the Big Rattlesnake blaze three days earlier, epitomized the concept of a “multiagency response” to a fire.
The quick work by ranchers and firefighters staved off what could have been a much larger and more dangerous fire, Timm said on Thursday morning, Aug. 4.
“This time of year, with these dry fuel conditions and hot temperatures ...” he said. “But with everybody working together, good things can happen fast, and that’s what happened last night.”
BLM firefighters monitored the fire overnight and into Thursday to make sure the blaze didn’t flare up.
The fire started on public land managed by the BLM, and 194 of the 197 acres burned are public land, Harper said.
The three acres of private property are on Lowry’s ranch.
Although the Keating fire was corralled quickly, Phillips said he will continue to watch with concern if, as often happens during August and early September, thunderclouds once again billow against the blue sky.
“It’s just the beginning of fire season,” he said.
