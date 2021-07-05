Baker City Police and deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office responded to more than two dozen calls about fireworks during the Independence Day weekend, most of those on Sunday, July 4.
Most of the complaints were in Baker City, but there were also calls from Haines, Halfway, Huntington and Unity Lake State Park.
Detective Mike Regan of the Baker City Police said the volume of fireworks complaints was comparable to recent years when the holiday also coincided with a weekend.
In 2020, when Independence Day was on Saturday, there were 25 complaints, and in 2015, when it was also on Saturday, there were 30 calls, Regan said.
In 2018, by contrast, when Independence Day was on Wednesday, the Baker County Dispatch Center recorded just eight complaints about potential fireworks offenses.
Regan said that as in previous years, calls ranged from people who were annoyed by loud fireworks late at night, some who reported illegal fireworks, and others concerned about fireworks potentially sparking blazes.
Regan said there were no reports of fireworks starting fires in Baker City.
“We know we’ve had a dry summer,” he said.
Baker City didn’t ban fireworks, as was the case in some Oregon cities.
The Dispatch Center’s log showed that the Haines Fire Department extinguished a fire about 10:05 p.m. at the Haines Stampede Rodeo grounds. The log entry listed the incident as “fireworks offense.” No other information was available.
Al Crouch, fire mitigation specialist for the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District, said Monday morning, July 5, that no human-caused fires had been reported during the holiday weekend on the district.
According to the Dispatch Center log, police didn’t issue citations on any of the fireworks calls.
That’s typical for Baker City Police, Regan said.
“The general approach the city police has taken, although we let individual officers use their discretion, is to take an education approach,” he said.
There were a few fireworks complaint reports on Saturday, July 3, and in the afternoon and early evening on Sunday, but the majority happened after 8:30 p.m.
Regan said Baker City Police don’t patrol specifically for fireworks violations.
“It’s complaint-driven,” he said.
Between 8:47 p.m. and midnight there were 16 calls for potential fireworks offenses, at locations including: 2600 block of Grove Street; 1000 block of Resort Street; Colorado Avenue and Fourth Street; McCarty Bridge Road northeast of Haines; Broadway and Plum streets; Fourth Street between A and B streets; the Dewey Avenue railroad underpass; Carter Street between 12th and 13th Streets; Highway 7 and Indiana Avenue; Clark Street and Washington Avenue; the 3400 block of Eighth Drive.
Although Baker City Police didn’t cite anyone specifically for fireworks offenses, police did cite a Baker City man on a charge of manufacturing a destructive device.
Robert Steven Merritt, 47, of Baker City, was cited at 9:14 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Spring Garden Ave., Regan said. He said the device, which apparently utilized gunpowder rather than disassembled fireworks, allegedly damaged a vehicle in the area.
