Koby Myer’s background with the YMCA extends for at least 15 years.
“My history with the Y is long,” he said. “I believe in the organization and how impactful it is in our community.”
Myer, who grew up in Eastern Oregon, started Feb. 9 as CEO of the Baker Family YMCA in Baker City.
Although life took him to other locations after high school, he and his family moved back to Eastern Oregon — this time to Baker City — six years ago.
“I had the opportunity to move back,” he said.
He worked for New Directions Northwest in Baker City for five years, first as the financial manager and then as the chief financial officer.
He’s worked with nonprofits for 20 years.
“I do like nonprofits — I like serving people,” Myer said.
New programs
Coming out of the pandemic, Myer said the Y staff is working to expand programs and add some new options.
“We have new and exciting programs that we’re rolling out,” he said.
For one, he wants to increase open swim time at Sam-O Swim Center., 580 Baker St. This offering has been limited, he said, due to a lack of lifeguards. Each open swim session requires four lifeguards, and Myer said more are working on the certification.
“We’d love to be open more,” he said.
In an average year, the pool, which is owned by Baker City and managed by the Y, has 80,000 visits of all ages, from 3 months to 90 years. In the summer, visits average 100 per day.
“This pool is used by everybody in the community,” Myer said.
Water safety, he said, is a, essential skill.
“We need our parents to support this life skill — it’s a benefit to our youth,” he said.
Lap swim is offered three times a day Monday through Friday, as well as Saturday mornings. Currently, open swim is Fridays from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Looking ahead, the Y will bring back football — both tackle and flag — and add a youth tennis camp to the offerings.
“We want to give them a good introduction to sports,” he said. “Why not try new things?”
Programs were somewhat limited during the past two years due to health restrictions.
“We had Y rules we had to follow with COVID,” Myer said.
However, many continued unabated, such as gymnastics.
“It’s busier than it’s ever been,” Myer said.
A new addition to the Fitness Center, at 3715 Pocahontas Road, is a swath of turf, which can be used for high intensity interval training. For instance, a metal “sled” can be loaded with weight and pushed or pulled on the turf, which adds resistance.
Myer said offerings such as this focus on overall fitness, not just a specific sport.
The Y should be, he said, “a positive influence on overall health and wellness for everybody.”
The YMCA is also working with other organizations in the community. For instance, it is partnering with the school district to host a weightlifting program before school for Baker Middle School students.
24-hour access
Starting May 1, the fitness center will be available to members 24 hours a day, 365 days a week.
This is for ages 18 and older, and access is limited to the fitness center.
The goal, Myer said, is to serve a wide variety of the community, such as those who work swing shifts or can’t make it in during the regularly staffed hours.
The 24-hour access is one of Myer’s first goals. Another is to revive the Y expansion to add a gymnasium to the fitness center building.
“I’m aware and fully committed to bringing the gym expansion back to the table,” he said.
New additions, and a special week
A new “member’s lounge” is now open with coffee, a variety of beverages such as protein shakes, and tables to sit and visit. This space also includes a room for Timberline Massage, owned by Tanya Pozzi. Massage appointments are available for both Y members and nonmembers — for information, call 541-216-3584.
Look ahead, Member Appreciation Week is May 2-7.
“We’ll have activities every single day,” Myer said.
That week also offers a chance to “try the Y for free” for those who aren’t members.
For more information, or to find out about new programs, visit the website bakerymca.org, follow the Baker County YMCA on Facebook, or stop by the fitness center.
The YMCA board
The YMCA has a board of directors, and Myer said he’s hoping to bring on additional board members.
Those interested in serving on the board can call Myer at the YMCA, 541-523-9622.
