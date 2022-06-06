Five Baker City residents have been cited on misdemeanor charges from a fight that started when one of them threw a beer bottle, nearly hitting another person in the parking lot of Club 41 on April 29.
Baker City Police responded to the incident that evening, but the people involved gave conflicting accounts, Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter said.
He said the charges, which were filed last week, are based on video from a surveillance camera at Baker Vision Clinic, just west of Club 41, which is at 2129 Second St.
According to a probable cause affidavit Baxter filed, Daniel Isaac Stone, 44, his wife, Marianne Hope Stone, 43, and sons, Gavin Rea Stone, 18, and Graison Stone, were walking to dinner at a nearby restaurant on the evening of April 29.
Jeremy Michael Bender, 31, who works at Club 41, threw a beer bottle that “narrowly misses” Graison Stone’s head, according to the May 27 affidavit Baxter wrote describing the incident and listing the charges.
Baxter said Bender claimed someone from the group had kicked a Club 41 sign, but Baxter said the video didn’t show that.
After Bender threw the bottle — Baxter said he didn’t know how much liquid it contained — Daniel, Marianne and Gavin Stone “and several other individuals quickly aggressively approach Jeremy Bender.”
In the ensuing altercation, Daniel and Gavin Stone were seen on video punching, kicking or pushing Bender, according to Baxter’s affidavit.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.