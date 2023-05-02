The Burnt River Valley in places more resembled a sinuous lake on Tuesday morning, May 2.
But the scene in southern Baker County, of inundated fences and pastures, and cattle grazing on patches of dry ground, isn’t what it might seem to be.
It’s a flood, to be sure.
But not all floods mean trouble, said Pat Sullivan, a longtime rancher in the Hereford area.
When the Burnt River tops its banks, as it has in many previous springs when snowmelt filled the relatively modest capacity of Unity Reservoir upstream, the floodwaters serve as free irrigation.
“A lot of us kind of count on that flood to irrigate some of the high ground,” Sullivan said on Tuesday afternoon.
Besides soaking meadows where ranchers raise hay as fodder for the cattle during winter, the sustained soaking can recharge the water level in soil desiccated by the past few years of drought, Sullivan said.
The water will over time flow back into the river, he said, adding cool water to the river during the summer, long after the last of the snow has gone.
“It probably does more good than harm,” Sullivan said.
Which isn’t the say the high water isn’t a hassle.
The spring floods can damage fences and roads, and leave flotsam that ranchers need to clean up after the river recedes, Sullivan said.
And with the river running so fast and high, ranchers can’t drive their cow-calf pairs across the river, so in some cases they have to load the animals in trailers and haul them across on bridges.
“It can be a pain in the butt,” Sullivan said.
And not just for ranchers, potentially.
Water was also flowing across a short section of the gravel Burnt River Canyon Road on Tuesday morning.
The spot is about five miles east of Bridgeport and three-tenths of a mile east of Dark Canyon, where the river, and road, turn sharply around a rock promontory.
The Baker County Road Department placed “danger” signs to warn travelers, although the road remained open, as the water depth was just a few inches.
If the water rises much farther the county will need to temporarily close the road, which runs from Bridgeport to Durkee, said Jason Yencopal, the county’s emergency management director.
Big basin, small reservoir
The situation this week along the Burnt River is hardly unprecedented.
As Sullivan noted, longtime ranchers in the valley are accustomed to occasional spring floods.
This year’s situation is more noteworthy not for the volume of water, Sullivan said, but for its belated arrival.
Typically the snowmelt peaks earlier than May, he said.
But this March was the second-coldest since at least World War II at the Baker City Airport, and the chilly pattern continued until the last week of April.
Statistics bear out Sullivan’s point.
Since 1980, the average daily flow of the Burnt River at Hereford has exceeded 950 cubic feet per second (cfs) in six years, including 2023 (the flow on Monday, May 1, averaged 970 cfs).
In four of the other five years, the peak daily average flow happened in either March or April. The lone exception was 2011, when the highest daily average, of 1,390 cfs, was on May 16.
Although the Burnt River drains a large area, with the South, Middle and North forks all heading in mountains where the winter snowpack can be deep, Unity Reservoir, into which the river’s forks empty, has a modest capacity just below 25,000 acre-feet.
By comparison, that’s about one-third the capacity of Phillips Reservoir, on the Powder River southwest of Baker City.
Although Unity Reservoir, which supplies irrigation water to the Burnt River and Durkee valleys, was drawn down to about 5,600 acre-feet last fall, its level slowly rose through the winter and into spring.
The reservoir reached 20,000 acre-feet — 80% of capacity — on April 14, and when warmer weather started to accelerate the snowmelt late in April, the reservoir refilled rapidly.
Yencopal said the Burnt River Irrigation District, which manages the reservoir, started releasing more water through Unity Dam this week. The goal, he said, is to create space in the reservoir to hold some of the glut of water that could flow in if heavy rain falls later this week and into the weekend, as the National Weather Service is forecasting.
The reservoir peaked on April 30 at 24,699 acre-feet, dropping slightly on May 1 to 24,642.
