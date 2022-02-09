A Florida man whom Baker City Police initially identified as “John Doe” before confirming his identity through fingerprints is accused of stealing two vehicles, in separate incidents, and threatening a man in a motel on Friday, Feb. 4.
Joshua Brandon Williams, 37, of Panama City Beach, is in the Baker County Jail on robbery, theft and burglary charges, among others.
Williams’ bail was set at $65,000. He could be released by posting 10% of that amount.
The investigation started with a call to the Baker County Dispatch Center at about 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, about what was initially reported as an attempted car theft at the Super 8 Motel on Campbell Street just east of Interstate 84.
Baker City Police Sgt. Mike Regan and officer Koby Essex went to the motel and found one man, Robert Hartley, chasing another man.
Hartley told police that the other man had taken his room key card.
The other man gave police two different names, both of which were false, according to Regan’s report.
Regan referred to the suspect as John Doe, but he was later identified as Williams from fingerprints, Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby said.
While Essex was investigating the alleged robbery of Hartley, Regan had information from dispatch about a separate incident in which a Honda vehicle had been reported stolen from The Sunridge Inn, on the other side of the freeway.
The car’s owner, Erickson Blair, reported that between 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, and 7:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, someone had entered his motel room, taking his vehicle keys and a backpack containing a laptop computer and headphones with a value of about $1,300.
Blair told police that the theft might have happened while he and his girlfriend were having breakfast on Friday morning, Feb. 4. They were gone for about half an hour. The sliding glass door to their room was unlocked.
They discovered that both the car, which had Utah license plates, and the backpack, were missing when they returned from breakfast.
Regan, who was still at the Super 8, saw a Honda, which matched Blair’s description of his vehicle, including Utah plates, parked in the Super 8 lot.
Blair arrived at the Super 8 and confirmed that the Honda was his.
Regan wrote in his report that the Super 8 manager showed him video from a security camera that showed Williams — identifed as John Doe in the report — getting out of the Honda at about 7:08 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.
While arresting Williams, Essex had taken a black backpack that matched Blair’s description of his missing pack.
Later on Friday, Feb. 4, police examined the backpack at the police department and found a MacBook Air laptop computer and a pair of Sony headphones that matched Blair’s description of his missing items.
Police also have identified Williams as a suspect in the theft of a Jeep Renegade and cellphone belonging to Jason Brown. That vehicle was taken from the Maverik store in Baker City about 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, about 2 hours prior to the report from the Super 8.
Duby said police, who were alerted to the theft of the Renegade, found that vehicle in the Sunridge parking lot while investigating the theft of Blair’s Honda.
Both vehicles were returned to their owners.
