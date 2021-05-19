Joyclynn and Ben Potter can’t agree on how they became foster care parents.
It was 2002, and Joyclynn was pregnant with their first child.
The reason may have been as simple as space.
“We had this extra room,” Joyclynn said. “We could be a loving, stable family.”
So the Potters, who live in Baker City, became a certified foster family.
Since then they’ve cared for more than 70 foster children.
The most common question they field about foster care is this: How do they handle the sadness when a foster child leaves?
Ben points out that the emphasis is on the child.
“You’re not doing foster care to fill a void in your life, it’s to fill a void in the foster child’s life,” he said.
The goal, he continued, is “to be there in a season of their life, providing love and stability.”
“And no matter how long the season, that child is safe,” Joyclynn added.
But this doesn’t mean it’s not hard on the family when a foster child leaves.
“It hurts. It always hurts,” Joyclynn said.
“Tears are shed,” Ben said.
The Potters, along with all certified foster families, complete 30 hours of training every two years. Information about trauma, and how trauma affects a child, has become more of a focus in the last several years.
“Trauma is a common thread,” Joyclynn said. “We parent from a place of extreme empathy.”
They receive training through their jobs, as well — Ben is a foster family certifier for DHS, and Joyclynn works for Early Head Start.
Foster care is a family decision for the Potters, who consult their four children before saying “yes” to taking in a foster child.
“We always check with our kids,” Ben said.
Their daughters, Savannah (19) and Naomi (17), already plan to be involved in foster care when they are older.
“They’ve all grown up with foster care,” Joyclynn said.
The Potters have supportive friends and family, too.
“I don’t think you can foster without a good support network,” Joyclynn said.
And they keep in mind — always — that the goal of foster care is to reunite a child with his or her family.
“You have to know and embrace that the goal is reunification,” Joyclynn said.
And when someone asks them about foster care, the Potters are more than happy to have a conversation about it.
“We’re always hoping more families will foster. It’s really needed,” Joyclynn said.
Next in the series: Learn more about Every Child and CASA of Eastern Oregon.
