Mine adit.jpg

Water flowing from the Blackjack mine near Granite is tainted with lead and other heavy metals.

 U.S. Forest Service/Contributed Photo

The Wallowa-Whitman and Umatilla national forests are trying to prevent tainted water from two mines near Granite from flowing into Clear Creek, which has migratory and spawning habitat for salmon and steelhead and is also critical habitat for bull trout.

The Bluebird and Blackjack mines project also proposes to either move sludge from ponds near both mines to a new repository, or upgrade the existing ponds at the mines. The sludge, as well as water in the ponds and in Clear Creek, contain potentially toxic substances such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, selenium and cobalt, according to a report from a Forest Service contractor.

