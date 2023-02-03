The Wallowa-Whitman and Umatilla national forests are trying to prevent tainted water from two mines near Granite from flowing into Clear Creek, which has migratory and spawning habitat for salmon and steelhead and is also critical habitat for bull trout.
The Bluebird and Blackjack mines project also proposes to either move sludge from ponds near both mines to a new repository, or upgrade the existing ponds at the mines. The sludge, as well as water in the ponds and in Clear Creek, contain potentially toxic substances such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, selenium and cobalt, according to a report from a Forest Service contractor.
Both mines are on public land next to Clear Creek about three miles southwest of Granite. Clear Creek is a tributary of Granite Creek, which flows into the North Fork John Day River. The Bluebird mine is just north of the junction of Forest Road 10, which leads west to the Fremont Powerhouse and Olive Lake, and Road 13, which runs south along Clear Creek.
The Blackjack mine is about a mile south of that junction, along Road 13.
Tainted water flows from the entrances of both mines, according to the Forest Service. The water is diverted into pipes that the agency installed more than a decade ago.
Darcy Weseman, public affairs officer for the Umatilla National Forest, said Forest Service officials are compiling the 35 comments the agency received about the proposed project.
(Although both mines are in the Umatilla forest, which has headquarters in Pendleton, the Bluebird mine is on a section of the Umatilla that is administered by the Wallowa-Whitman forest, based in Baker City.)
Once those comments are compiled and addressed, the Forest Service will approve a final engineering evaluation/cost analysis (EE/CA) report and then clean up the two sites.
The report from the contractor, Applied Intellect of Boise, estimates costs for various options.
Moving sludge from the two mines to an off-site repository would cost an estimated $355,000.
Upgrading the existing ponds at the Blackjack mine would cost from $368,000 to $395,000, and doing the same at the Bluebird mine would cost $133,000 to $224,000.
There is no timeline for the project, Weseman said.
“The Forest Service intends to move forward with the project as soon as the EE/CA report is final and weather permits implementation of removal actions,” she said.
Money for the work at the mines comes from the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, commonly known as Superfund, which Congress created in 1980.
Although the two mines are not Superfund sites, the money for the clean up comes from that program, Weseman said.
The mines are on public land, so the Forest Service can’t identify a “responsible party” to potentially contribute to the cost, Weseman said.
Although the current project involves just the Blackjack and Bluebird mines, there are many other mines in the Granite District, some of which likely are also the source of water contaminated with heavy metals, Weseman said.
“We currently have a few other sites located in the area that are actively being worked on and evaluated for future response actions,” she said.
“These sites are predominantly located in the Granite Mining District and include the Independence, New
York, Ajax and Magnolia mines.”
Those mines are all along Granite Creek several miles north of Granite.
