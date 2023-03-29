The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to remove waste rock and soil from several abandoned gold mines near Granite that contain concentrations of arsenic and other toxic substances that exceed state and federal health standards.
The proposal also calls for filling open shafts, building ditches to divert water contaminated with heavy metals, and seeding the sites with native vegetation.
The estimated cost varies considerably depending on whether the contaminated rock and soil was stockpiled on a nearby ridge (about $2.6 million) or hauled to a landfill (up to $9.2 million).
A 30-day public review and comment period for the project starts April 1. The Forest Service will consider public comments before issuing a final proposal about the work.
Work is tentatively planned to happen within the next two years.
The Forest Service is also working on a similar project, involving the Bluebird and Blackjack mines, which are about three miles southwest of Granite.
The project, which encompasses about 19 acres, includes parts of the New York complex, Independence, Ajax and Magnolia mines. The mines are all about 2 1/2 miles north of Granite, and all are on public land, some on the Umatilla National Forest and some on the Wallowa-Whitman.
A recent analysis by a Forest Service contractor — Herrera Environmental Consultants Inc. of Missoula, Montana, which worked with GeoEngineers Inc. of Bend — outlines both the historical use of the mines as well as several inspections of the sites, dating to 2003, that included testing samples of mine tailings, soil, water draining from the mines, and water in nearby gulches and streams.
The consultants listed seven contaminants that could pose a health risk, the most common being arsenic. The others are cadmium (found in water samples), cobalt (soil), lead (soil and water), manganese (soil and water), nickel (water) and thallium (soil and water).
Although tests showed elevated levels of these substances in some samples, the analysis concludes that the potential health risks to people recreating in the area, which is open to the public and mainly used for hunting, camping and firewood gathering, is below both state and federal standards.
The analysis also states that contaminated water at the mine sites, including water draining from tunnels, likely does not pose a threat to five drinking water wells in and near Granite, one of which is the city’s municipal well. That well was deepened in 2015.
Impermeable boundaries in the local aquifers probably prevent tainted water from leaching into the wells.
“It is unlikely that former mining activities have impacted any of the target wells,” according to the analysis.
Mining started in the area around 1895 and continued intermittently until about 1976, according to the report.
None of the 27 lode claims was patented, meaning none was transferred from public to private ownership.
The analysis projects that about 58,950 cubic yards of mine tailings and other material that contains elevated levels of arsenic and other contaminants need to be moved.
Most of that is at the Independence (23,620 cubic yards) and New York (22,670) mines.
Jayson has worked at the Baker City Herald since November 1992, starting as a reporter. He has been editor since December 2007. He graduated from the University of Oregon Journalism School in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in news-editorial journalism.
