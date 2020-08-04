LA GRANDE – The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has reopened the Starkey Experimental Forest and Range to the public.
The 25,000-acre area in the Blue Mountains, about 28 miles southwest of La Grande, normally opens May 1, but the opening this year was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Starkey Forest s open through Nov. 15 for camping and hunting.
“Opening to the public will allow traditional public uses of Starkey and will meet our research objectives for hunting,” said Hans Hayden, Starkey Area manager. “However, strict protocols will be followed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”
Those protocols include hunter self-service check-in and check-out for each hunt, with instructions for each hunt provided at the hunter check station at the main gate just off Highway 244. Self-service check-in and check-out will minimize frequent, close interaction with limited research staff, while providing hunters with the instructions and materials they need for their hunts to be conducted safely and in a way that meets research objectives.
Visitors to Starkey must follow the State of Oregon’s orders for phase 1 reopening. At Starkey, all interactions with the public will be outdoors and at distances of at least six feet. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the hunter check station, and all Starkey staff will wear masks when interacting with others. Additional details will be provided with hunter check-in materials at the check station.
The Starkey Forest and Range was designated as a research area in 1940. It is jointly managed by the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station and the Wallowa-Whitman and is a research site for collaborative studies of deer, elk, and cattle and their interactions with public land uses.
The Forest Service partners with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to conduct wildlife management at Starkey, which includes hunting.
La Grande District Ranger Bill Gamble offered the following reminder to forest visitors: “Fire danger is high across the national forest, and tinder-dry conditions are prime for human-caused forest fires. We ask that you be extremely careful when out in the Forest and understand your responsibilities under the current phase B public use restrictions.”
Those restrictions include a ban on campfires except in designated campgrounds with fire rings or pits.
