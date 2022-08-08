The U.S. Forest Service is reviving its oft-delayed effort to update the long-term management plans for the three national forests in the Blue Mountains.
The current plans for the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla and Malheur national forests, which cover almost 5 million acres in Northeastern Oregon, date to the early 1990s.
Forest plans typically are updated every 10 to 15 years.
A draft version of the revised plans for the three forests was finished in 2014 after about 15 years of work.
But after hearing complaints, from people who believe the proposed plans allow too much logging, livestock grazing and other uses, and from people who think the plans were overly restrictive, Forest Service officials decided to come up with new proposals.
The agency released a final environmental impact statement in 2018, but that, too, prompted widespread complaints.
The Forest Service withdrew the proposed updates on March 14, 2019.
That prompted the creation of the Blues Intergovernmental Council, which includes representatives from counties, federal and Tribal agencies. Over the past two years the Forest Service has been working with the council to address some of the major concerns residents and groups have expressed about previous forest plan revision proposals.
The Forest Service announced on Friday, Aug. 5 that the agency is putting together a team of agency employees to write draft separate management plans for each of the three national forests.
“The Forest Service is eager to begin the official planning process and hear input on Tribal, individual, and community values,” according to a press release. “Public involvement will help the Forest Service gain local knowledge about existing forest conditions and understand concerns about community or resource impacts from proposed changes in the revised Forest Plans.
“Multiple uses provided by the national forests (including livestock grazing, timber harvest, forest recreation, tourism, and subsistence activities) are all important to economic and social life in the Blue Mountains area,” the press release states.
