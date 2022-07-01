The O'Brien special firewood cutting area is near Eagle Creek, northeast of Baker City.
The Whitman Ranger District has created a special firewood cutting area near Eagle Creek, northeast of Baker City, to encourage residents to cut trees burned in the 2015 Eagle fire.
An infestation of Douglas-fir bark beetles is also killing trees in the area, according to the Whitman District.
Kendall Cikanek, Whitman District ranger, approved the firewood area and allowed woodcutters to use two roads that had been closed after a 1993 timber sale. The roads are in the O’Brien Creek area.
The special firewood cutting area will be open until Aug. 24.
Many of the burned trees have been falling across multiple roads in the area since the fire, potentially blocking access for firefighting crews, according to the Whitman District.
Woodcutters will need a personal use cutting permit. Those are free this year, to a household limit of 10 cords. Permits are available at Forest Service offices and at some local businesses.
Details about the O’Brien firewood cutting area:
• All roads connected to roads 7700-390 and 7700-400 that are not closed by a barrier are included in the area.
• Cutting limited to trees within two tree lengths of a road.
• Ponderosa pine is not included.
• No off-road skidding with mechanical equipment allows.
Log decks also available for firewoodThe Oregon Department of Forestry and the Forest Service are also making leftover log decks available for firewood cutting at the Sparta GNA timber sale.
The decks are along open roads north of Sparta Butte, including roads 7000-075 and 7000-079.
There is an active timber sale in the area, as well, and firewood cutting is not allowed within that sale.
