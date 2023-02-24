A former Baker City surgeon has given up his Oregon medical license and agreed to never reapply for a license to practice medicine in the state.
Dr. Eric Todd Sandefur signed a stipulated order with the Oregon Medical Board last October, and the medical board approved the agreement in January of this year.
Sandefur announced in December 2020 that he would “explore new opportunities in healthcare” and would no longer see patients.
According to the order, Sandefur neither admits nor denies the medical board’s finding that he “engaged in conduct that violated the Medical Practice Act,” including, as defined in state law, “any conduct or practice which does or might constitute a danger to the health or safety of a patient” and “gross and repeated negligence in the practice of medicine.”
The order cites two separate incidents that the medical board investigated.
On Jan. 7, 2021, the board issued Sandefur a notice of proposed disciplinary action alleging “repeated acts of negligence in the practice of medicine in the care of a pediatric patient with a fracture of the right elbow.”
On Feb. 18, 2021, the medical board opened a separate investigation “after receiving credible information regarding (Sandefur’s) possible violation of the Medical Practice Act, specifically his surgical and post-operative care of a total knee replacement.”
Sandefur was also a co-defendant, along with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, in two malpractice lawsuits filed by former patients.
One suit, filed Feb. 11, 2021, by Mark and Lynne Brown of Union County, alleged that Mark Brown lost mobility in his right leg as a result of a total knee replacement surgery that Sandefur did in October 2018 at the Baker City hospital.
The plaintiffs and defendants agreed to a dismissal of that lawsuit in September 2022, with neither side receiving costs or fees.
The second lawsuit, which is still pending, was filed April 22, 2022, by Nancy Wilson. Wilson claimed that Sandefur failed to take proper action to deal with her infected surgical incision after he performed surgery on her fractured ankle on April 22, 2020, and on May 7, 2020. Wilson is seeking economic damages of up to $2 million, and noneconomic damages up to $8 million.
Wilson died on June 25, 2022, but the suit is continuing.
A status check hearing on Wilson’s lawsuit is set for March 14 at 1:30 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.
