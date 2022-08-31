Pioneer Bank building'.jpg

The Express, which specializes in smash burgers and mini doughnuts, is the first food cart to set up in the parking lot at Second and Broadway streets, west of the former Pioneer Bank building. The property developer hopes to add three more food trucks.

A former bank building in downtown Baker City is on its way to becoming a hub for commerce and education.

The Baker City-County Planning Department recently approved a project to transform the former Pioneer Bank building at First and Broadway streets, and the parking lot on its west side, into a space that includes professional offices and retail, including indoor and outdoor seating for restaurants.

