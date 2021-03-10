Former Baker City councilor Beverly Calder attended Tuesday’s City Council meeting and criticized both statements and social media posts that some councilors have made recently.
Calder, who described some online statements as “repulsive,” pointed out that the city charter requires that “all elections for city office must be nonpartisan.”
“As council, you represent the 10,000 plus citizens in Baker City,” Calder said. “This is important to remember and respect in all of your actions and all of your words as a councilor.”
Calder noted that per the charter, the mayor is tasked with enforcing all council rules, including one, revised in April 2020, that states all councilors “shall accord the utmost courtesy” to each other, city employees, and the public.
She contends that hasn’t been happening recently.
“In the past 30 days, we have seen a lack of civility,” Calder said. “We have witnessed violations of these rules. We have heard malicious statements made against public servants, volunteers, and leaders in our community.
“Many of the statements have been made without ‘naming names’ but in a community as small as ours, the objects are often obvious,” Calder said. “Each of the people maligned have given much to our community and deserve, at a minimum, the respect of the council and a civil manner.”
Calder contends that Mayor Kerry McQuisten “impugned” the character of former city manager Fred Warner Jr., who applied to serve on the city’s golf board.
During the Council’s Feb. 9 meeting, when councilors were discussing appointments to various boards, McQuisten, referring to Warner though not by name, said she felt Warner had “expressed difficulty with working with the current mayor and current council and I would prefer not to have that kind of strife brought back into the city.”
Calder also said a councilor “posted an online statement that maligned both the elected members of the county commission and appointed committee volunteers that serve the county.”
She cited another Facebook post, which included obscenities, that McQuisten had “liked.”
“I ask that the council recognize that the words of one reflect the word of the council as a whole,” Calder said. “The charter and rules of procedure clearly state the manner expected. It should be the desire of the council as a whole to lift our community and to encourage participation by treating each other and all other members of our community with civility.”
McQuisten wrote in a message to the Herald that “Ms. Calder seemed to be saying that she’d been monitoring multiple councilors’ past, private social media posts somewhere. She was outraged that she’d seen me ‘like’ a post that she didn’t like, so that was a head-scratcher. She also indicated some opinions she disagreed with on Facebook, even though it sounded, from what I could decipher, as if they weren’t mine or that of any councilor, somehow violated City Charter. That’s ludicrous. All I can say is thank God for our First Amendment rights.”
McQuisten said she has started a public Facebook page — “Mayor Kerry McQuisten” — and “that also seems to have shaken up the status quo. I have zero plans to remove that page; the feedback from it has been overwhelmingly positive.”
