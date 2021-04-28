Former Baker City Council member Beverly Calder stood in protest Tuesday evening, April 27 when Mayor Kerry McQuisten declined to let Calder speak during a discussion about the pandemic.
Councilors were talking about the possibility of issuing a public statement encouraging residents to take precautions against COVID-19.
Councilor Jason Spriet said he thinks it would be worthwhile, with Baker County moving to the extreme risk category on Friday, April 30, to post a message on the city’s website and other social media encouraging residents to take whatever measures they see necessary to protect themselves and their families.
“Whether that means they get vaccinated, whether that means practicing social distancing, masks, whatever they feel is most appropriate for themselves and their families,” Spriet said.
Councilor Heather Sells agreed.
“I think the topic is important and it’s fitting for the fact that we’re going into extreme risk,” she said.
McQuisten pointed out that councilors were deviating from the scheduled agenda, and the matter was moved to the council comments section at the end of the meeting.
During that discussion, McQuisten said she doesn’t believe it’s the council’s place to act as “nannies” for residents who are capable of making their own decisions.
Councilor Joanna Dixon said that after 13 months of the pandemic, she is tired of the issue.
“Basically; don’t tell me what to do,” Dixon said. “I’ll take care of my health, myself. If I’m sick, I stay home, I stay away from other people.”
Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. suggested the city make a statement wishing for all of Baker City to stay safe.
Perry said she doesn’t feel it’s appropriate for the council to dictate to citizens how they should live.
“The city council wishes all of our citizens well and to use common sense when it comes to being out and about and live your lives as you see fit,” Perry said.
Calder then asked if she could speak to the council on the topic.
McQuisten said no, that councilors were discussing the issue.
“I would like to protest that I am not able to come up as a citizen, as a business owner, as an employer, as a volunteer in this community, as a former city council member, I am not being given just the courtesy of being able to add to a conversation,” Calder said.
“It’s about courtesy.”
McQuisten asked Calder to sit down.
“We need to continue with our meeting and if we’re not allowed to do that, we’ll have you escorted out,” McQuisten said.
Calder refused to sit down.
Sells asked whether Calder could be given the three minutes the council usually allots for citizens to speak during meetings.
“We’ve already discussed this, but I’ve been told that we need to adhere to our rules a little bit firmer and that’s what we’re doing,” McQuisten said.
