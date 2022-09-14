A former Baker City Fire Department firefighter/paramedic who is spearheading a campaign to recall six of the seven Baker City Council members attended the council’s Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting to “extend an olive branch” and give councilors a chance to “face their accuser.”
Casey Husk, who resigned earlier this summer and now works for the Hermiston Fire Department, also called on councilors to fire City Manager Jonathan Cannon.
Councilors did not do so.
Under the city charter, only councilors have the authority to hire or fire the city manager.
During a sometimes contentious meeting, Husk repeated his dispute about the validity of Cannon’s claim, which councilors accepted, that the city can’t afford to continue operating ambulances after Sept. 30.
Cannon broached that topic with the council on March 22 of this year, and during that meeting councilors agreed to send a notice to Baker County commissioners that the city intended to discontinue its ambulance service.
Under Oregon law, the county, not the city, is responsible for ensuring there is ambulance coverage in the county.
The council’s notice prompted county commissioners to send out a request for proposals from other ambulance providers.
The council voted 7-0 on May 10 to have Cannon draft a proposal in response, but two weeks later, on May 24, the council voted 4-2 to not send a proposal. Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilor Shane Alderson voted against that motion.
In early June, county commissioners voted to hire Metro West, a private ambulance provider from Hillsboro, to operate ambulances in Baker City and in much of the rest of Baker County.
Metro West has two ambulances staffed in the city now. The Baker City Fire Department is the third-call ambulance until it ceases service altogether Oct. 1.
Firefighter spearheads recall effort
The situation prompted Husk to schedule a meeting on July 14 to discuss a potential recall campaign against councilors. About 50 people attended the meeting, where Husk said his goal is to recall councilors and replace them with councilors who would fire Cannon.
Husk has submitted paperwork to City Recorder Dallas Brockett for six of the seven councilors, as Councilor Kenyon Damschen, who was appointed on March 22, won’t be eligible for a recall vote until Sept. 22, when he will have served six months.
In a Sept. 9 email to the Herald, Brockett wrote that Husk had not turned in all the required documents, and he is not yet approved to start collecting signatures.
To force a recall election, he would need to collect at least 680 verified signatures from city residents who are registered voters for each councilor. A separate petition with at least that many signatures would be required for each councilor, although voters could sign multiple petitions.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Husk told councilors that his recall effort is “not a condemnation of your characters as individuals. I understand you’re in hard places and have been forced to make tough decisions.”
He said he is heading the recall in his belief a government should work in a certain way as a representative government, serving the interests of the people.
“Every single one of us said don’t do this, this is bad, there’s not enough data,” Husk said. “You’re putting the public at risk based on very little information. And it wasn’t that the city was going broke, it was that we wanted to spend money on golf courses or bathrooms or streets. So it became an issue about priorities, not about public safety.”
He also referred to the council’s two votes in May, first to have Cannon draft a proposal to the county, and then to not submit a proposal.
“You told us you would listen. And two weeks later, that flip flopped and you went back on what you told us you were going to do,” Husk said. “I believe that is unacceptable, which is why we’re doing this.
“It’s not a personal thing. I decided we’ll put all of you who are eligible up and let the citizens decide. It’s not my decision,” Husk said.
Husk asked councilors to “get rid of the architect” of the decision to discontinue ambulance service, meaning to fire Cannon.
Councilors respond
Councilor Jason Spriet said he welcomed Husk pursuing whatever he sees as his civic duty.
“I encourage that from anybody because that’s why we are where we are in this country,” Spriet said. “I don’t hold anything against you (Husk) on that whatsoever. If the people who voted me in here want me out now because they don’t feel like I represent their interests anymore, then that’s fine with me. That’s their choice.”
Spriet was elected to a four-year term in November 2020.
McQuisten agreed with Spriet, saying a recall is a potential part of the election process.
Like Spriet, McQuisten was elected to a four-year term in 2020. However, McQuisten recently announced that she will be moving outside the city limits late this year and thus no longer be eligible, per the city charter, to serve on the council.
In an email on Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, McQuisten wrote that her final meeting will be Nov. 22, and that her resignation will be effective that day.
Alderson is the other councilor whose term continues beyond the end of 2022.
Four councilors — Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Dean Guyer and Damschen — are serving terms that end Dec. 31, 2022.
Waggoner, Guyer and Damschen are all running for reelection in the Nov. 8 election. Dixon is not a candidate.
Mayor questions firefighters’ statistics
McQuisten told Husk that she watched his presentation about the ambulance situation and the city budget during an earlier council meeting and said his data were “very incorrect.”
“You walked out of the room before our finance team, before our CPA, before our city manager presented their side of things,” McQuisten said.
McQuisten also noted that it is a “felony offense to put something that is not true on a recall petition.”
Husk replied that his numbers are correct and that he obtained them from the city’s finance director.
McQuisten offered to Husk to have the issue added to a future agenda where they could discuss it without “being combative and threatening and waving signs and threatening recalls and actually listen to the other side of the story and talk about it.”
Husk said the International Association of Firefighters in Washington, D.C., had accountants review the city’s budget and other statistics.
“My facts are correct. And I never called into question your numbers, I called into question the assumptions that were made to get to those numbers,” Husk said.
He and other firefighters have repeatedly questioned Cannon’s contention that the city isn’t collecting enough from ambulance patients to maintain the current level of service.
The city collects about 20% of the amount it bills for people who are on Medicare and Medicaid, and those patients account for a majority of the city’s ambulance runs.
Dixon said Cannon spent hours delving into “issue after issue after issue, cleaning up messes that the city has been in for years.”
“And the ambulance service was one of those messes,” Dixon said. “They had been trying, the city had been trying, since 1993, to get a contract with the county for the (ambulance service area) and we have not been able to do it.”
Husk said the recall campaign centers around the speed with which councilors acted and the disregard for public comment.
Eighteen residents attended the council’s May 10 meeting and urged councilors to continue ambulance service.
“It was not enough evidence. It was a knee jerk, amateur move to just cut it off,” Husk said.
Husk also noted that county commissioners had offered to increase the county’s contribution to the city’s fire department budget from $100,000 per year to $150,000, which he saw as progress toward alleviating Cannon’s concerns about the financial struggle of operating ambulances.
McQuisten said the city was not able to negotiate a contract with the county.
Commissioners, however, have said they would have preferred to have the city continue as ambulance provider, and welcomed the city submitting a proposal this spring.
Dixon said Baker City has been subsidizing the ambulance service for the rest of Baker County for years. Although some of city property taxes go to the fire department, none of the property taxes that residents outside the city do, even though those residents are inside the ambulance service area that the city has covered.
“Baker is not the only area in Oregon where the ambulance is separate from the fire department,” Dixon said.
Alderson said he hated having to end ambulance service, saying it was the worst thing councilors have faced recently, including the pandemic.
“I went to everybody I could think of and said find me a way out of this, I don’t want to get rid of these guys, we’ve had this service and history of this for a hundred years,” Alderson said. “Nobody could do it. Nobody gave me a reasonable alternative. We didn’t want to do this.”
With the loss of about $1 million in annual revenue from ambulances, the city has trimmed its fire department from 16.25 full-time equivalent positions for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, to 10.5 in the current fiscal year.
Husk and firefighter Casey Johnson, president of the local firefighters’ union chapter, have said that the staffing cuts, which have reduced the department’s usual shift staffing from four firefighters to two, mean firefighters responding to structure fires can’t go inside until two backup firefighters arrive.
Recall process
If Husk can gather sufficient signatures, within five days of the petition being approved, the affected councilors could either choose to resign or file a written statement, of 200 words or less, explaining why they choose not to resign.
For councilors who don’t resign, a recall election must be scheduled within 35 days.
Recall ballots would include both Husk’s written statement for why he believes the councilor should be recalled, and the councilor’s written response.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.