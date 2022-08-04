Four people, including two incumbents, have filed as candidates for the Baker City Council in the Nov. 8 election.
Four of the seven positions on the council will be up for election.
Those positions are held now by Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Dean Guyer and Kenyon Damschen.
Waggoner and Guyer have registered as candidates, as have Edward Traverso and Katie Lafavor.
Anyone interested in running for a seat can pick up an elections packet from City Recorder Dallas Brockett at City Hall, 1655 First St. Brockett can also email packets on request, or call him at 541-524-2033 for more information.
His email is cityrecorder@bakercity.gov. To be eligible, prospective candidates must be registered voters who have lived within the city for at least 12 months prior to the election.
The top three candidates in the November election will be elected to four-year terms starting in January 2023. The fourth-place candidate will be elected to a two-year term.
Waggoner was elected in November 2020 to a two-year term.
Guyer was appointed as a council in December 2021 to replace Lynette Perry, who resigned in August 2021 due to health issues. Guyer is serving the remainder of Perry’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Of the two nonincumbent candidates, Lafavor is a former Baker City recorder who now works for the state, according to her application.
Traverso wrote on his application that he is a retired teacher, principal and superintendent. He was a city councilor and mayor in Dorris, California, a town in Northern California, along Highway 97 just south of the Oregon border. Dorris has a population of about 860.
The three other Baker City councilors — Kerry McQuisten, Shane Alderson and Jason Spriet — are serving terms that continue through the end of 2024. All three were elected to four-year terms in November 2020.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.