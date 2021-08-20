By JAYSON JACOBY
Jim Howerton was used to having the sort of haircut that a Marine Corps drill sergeant would appreciate.
He even went bald for a couple years.
And so it was no minor matter for Howerton, 55, a longtime Baker City youth sports coach, to not sacrifice a single strand to the scissors or the razor for four years.
Yet with every inch added to his brown hair, as it reached his shoulders and beyond, Howerton’s bond became ever stronger with the four boys who inspired him to ignore his previous affinity for bristles rather than tresses.
“Lots of people would ask me about my hair,” Howerton said on Tuesday, Aug. 17, about a month after he finally succumbed to the scissors. “ ‘Are you a biker?’ they’d ask. It’s amazing what people assume based on looks.”
Howerton, though, wasn’t offended by such queries.
Indeed he was happy to explain his hirsute appearance.
It all started late in the spring of 2017, with those four boys, all close friends — Ethan Myers Jensen, Carlos Delarosa, Shawn Rasmussen and Kadin Palmer.
They were eighth graders at Baker Middle School that spring. All four had played football for Howerton, who has coached Baker City youngsters, in Little League, YMCA and other venues, since 1987.
Howerton said he was convinced each of the boys had great potential.
“I knew the kind of character they had,” he said. “They are strong boys.”
But he was also concerned.
“I was worried about the paths they were taking,” Howerton said.
Rasmussen, who’s now 18, said Howerton had a keen sense of the situation at that time.
“In middle school we were just not great kids,” Rasmussen said.
Palmer, 17, concedes that he too struggled with the transition from elementary school to middle school.
“I didn’t do very well with school,” Palmer said.
Myers Jensen, 18, admits, too, that the foursome had a tendency to take hijinks more seriously than academics.
“We were some troublemakers, especially back then,” he said.
And so one day in May 2017, just before the four boys finished eighth grade and prepared to move on to Baker High School, Howerton brought them all together.
He made a pledge to them, one that perhaps sounded a trifle silly but about which Howerton was as serious as he could be.
The terms of the deal were simple.
If all four boys exerted themselves during high school — if they stayed out of trouble and kept their grades up and graduated on time — then Howerton wouldn’t cut his hair for the whole four years.
He wouldn’t get so much as a trim until each boy had his diploma.
They lined up for a photograph that day, all five of them, in front of the middle school gym.
They wanted something tangible that would help them to remember.
To remember the pact.
To remember Howerton’s close-cropped hair.
It would, perhaps, have been an easy thing to forget.
Four years is a long time.
And few four-year periods bring such monumental changes as the four years of high school.
But Howerton didn’t offer the deal on a whim.
And whether or not the boys might have forgotten that day, and that photograph, Howerton was committed to following through.
“When they got to high school I would check in on them,” he said. “I saw them at football games. I’d make sure they were holding up their end of the bargain.”
Howerton said he spoke with the boys’ parents and teachers occasionally.
Rasmussen said Howerton’s persistence was gratifying.
“He really helped us,” Rasmussen said. “He’s the reason I passed science. He was always there for us. He encouraged us to put in actual effort. He really showed that he wanted us to succeed.”
Palmer agreed.
“I don’t have a dad role model, and it was really nice to have Jimmy always check up on me,” Palmer said.
Myers Jensen said he didn’t appreciate the depth of Howerton’s commitment initially, but as the years passed he began to understand more clearly.
During his junior year, when he was working at Behlen Mfg. Co.’s livestock equipment plant in Baker City, Myers Jensen said he had a conversation with Howerton.
Myers Jensen said that as he looked at Howerton’s shoulder-length hair, he realized that his former coach had not taken his pledge lightly.
“That’s a pretty big commitment,” Myers Jensen said.
This spring, as all four boys prepared to graduate from BHS, Howerton got in touch with them. He wanted to replicate that photograph from 2017. He figured that was a fitting finale to their deal, and a tribute to the boys’ triumphs.
Howerton said that although he has strived to be a mentor for every child he coaches or teaches — he’s a teacher’s aid — his relationship with Myers Jensen, Delarosa, Rasmussen and Palmer will always be a special one.
“This group — I really wanted to help them,” he said. “They were all close friends. They liked to hunt and fish, the things I enjoy as well.”
Howerton also hoped to have each boy clip a lock of his hair, but their hectic schedules made that impossible.
Howerton was busy himself — his granddaughter was born on May 2, and his grandson on July 14.
He actually waited until after his grandson was born to finally have his hair shorn. That was on July 16.
The group was, however, able to gather just before the four friends graduated from BHS, for another photo in front of the middle school gym, this one showing how the boys — and their mentor’s hair — had grown in the preceding four years.
Palmer said he has remained close friends with the three others throughout high school, and he’s confident they will always share a unique bond due to their pact with a coach who thought it vastly more important to help them succeed in life than to learn how to play football.
“We were like a little family,” Palmer said. “I think I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”
Myers Jensen feels fortunate that Howerton focused on this particular foursome, boys who perhaps more than most needed the very sort of mentoring that Howerton offered.
“For him to have seen something in this group of kids, and then to follow through, it says a lot about Jim,” Myers Jensen said.
“He brought us even closer together.”
Editor’s note: Carlos Delarosa couldn’t be reached for an interview prior to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.