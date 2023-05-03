The Baker County Public Library will once again celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tables at the library, 2400 Resort St., will be stocked with free comic books grouped for their age-appropriateness: all ages, teens and mature readers. Visitors can find free comics and goodies while supplies last, and enter a raffle for a chance to win a prize.

