The Baker County Public Library will once again celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tables at the library, 2400 Resort St., will be stocked with free comic books grouped for their age-appropriateness: all ages, teens and mature readers. Visitors can find free comics and goodies while supplies last, and enter a raffle for a chance to win a prize.
Participants who come dressed in a comic culture-related costume will be given a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize. There will also be a special screening of a comics-related movie at 1 p.m.
Established in 2002, Free Comic Book Day is an annual event held on the first Saturday in May. Each year, thousands of participating locations give away over five million comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics.
This is the seventh year Baker County Library will celebrate the event. Participating publishers this year include Marvel, Image Comics, Boom! Studios, Viz, Kodansha and DC.
The library’s comic shop sponsor this year is "The Collector's Outpost" in Meridian, Idaho, which has donated all of the comic books and collectible figures. The Friends of Baker County Library group is a perennial partner with funding for the raffle prizes and giveaways.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.