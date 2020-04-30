The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will allow people to cut up to four cords of firewood for no cost between May 1 and June 1. Firewood permits usually cost $5 per cord, with a minimum purchase of four cords ($20).
The Wallowa-Whitman will make free permits available from May 1 through June 1, and the permits must be used during that period. The woodcutting season opens May 1. One permit, for up to four cords, is available for each adult.
After June 1 woodcutters will be required to buy permits at the usual price.
In a press release, Wallowa-Whitman Supervisor Tom Montoya said he understands that firewood is a primary heat source for many residents, and that the coronavirus pandemic has put many people out of work.
There are multiple options for people wanting a free firewood authorization permit:
• Email to SM.FS.wwnf-webmail@usda.gov with the subject: “Firewood Authorization.” Include your name and city of residence in your email, and National Forest staff will reply with an authorization form and 2020 firewood guide in PDF format. Note: Each woodcutter is responsible for printing the authorization form and the associated wood removal record. Both documents must be carried while cutting and transporting firewood, and the authorization form must be signed by the woodcutter.
• Pick up a permit at forest headquarters, 1550 Dewey Ave., Suite A, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Find the self-service table near the front entrance. After selecting a packet, please write your name, city of residence, and authorization number on the sign-in sheet. Note: While using or waiting for the self-service station, people are asked to follow CDC health guidelines by keeping more than 6 feet from others and wearing a face mask. Consider bringing your own pen, hand sanitizer, and gloves. Wash your hands immediately before and after picking up a packet.
• Pick up an authorization packet between May 1 and May 15 at one of the following businesses:
— Burnt River Market, 304 Main St., Unity, 541-446-3660
— D&B Supply, 3515 Pocahontas Road, Baker City, 541-523-6442
— Gold Post, 150 N. Mill St., Sumpter, 541-894-2362
— Halfway Mercantile, 117 S. Main St., Halfway, 541-742-6171
Federal and state law enforcement might ask woodcutters to show their authorization form and associated firewood removal record. The authorization form must be signed by the woodcutter, and the removal record must be filled out. Both documents must be carried by the woodcutter while cutting and transporting firewood. Woodcutters are also required to carry an ax, a shovel, an 8-ounce capacity or larger fire extinguisher, and have their chainsaw equipped with an approved spark arrester when cutting wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.