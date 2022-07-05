Kids who will start fifth or sixth grade this fall can play golf for free during July when accompanied by an adult at Quail Ridge Golf Course. The adult can play for $15.
During July, children who are entering grades 5 and 6 this fall are invited to golf for free at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City.
Youth must be accompanied by an adult, who can play for $15.
Also, kids can rent golf clubs for free.
This offer is good seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July — unless there is a scheduled tournament.
Proof of age and grade must be presented at the golf course. Youth can live locally, or be visiting from elsewhere.
This program is modeled after an offering at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, which provides free skiing to 5th and 6th graders on Sundays during the ski season.
That is part of a nationwide program in the ski industry, said Chelsea Judy, marketing director for Anthony Lakes, which also operates Quail Ridge, the city-owned 18-hole course.
“That’s the age that kids get hooked. It’s a healthy, lifelong sport,” she said. “And it gets the families involved.”
To participate in the golf program, check at the golf course, 2801 Indiana Ave., or call 541-523-2358.
