Because the U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended a waiver for the Baker School District through Dec. 31, the District is providing free meals to everyone, 18 and younger, at several locations.
Previously, District officials had been planning to provide lunches and breakfasts to students only.
Each school day, workers in buses will deliver a hot lunch and a cold breakfast for the following day. There will be two daily services at most locations, and buses will be at each site for 5 minutes. Students or parents can pick up one lunch and one breakfast per child each day.
People who pick up meals should stay at least 6 feet away from those who aren’t members of their household, and face coverings are highly recommended.
Those who are unable to access meals at the current sites can call Jessica Dalton, the District’s food services director, at 541-524-2260 to discuss other arrangements. The schedule of meal deliveries:
Route 1
• 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.: Missouri Flat Grange at Hughes and Cedar
• 11:10 a.m. and 12:05 p.m.: Idlewood Park
• 11:20 a.m. and 11:55 a.m.: Birch and G streets
• 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.: Elm Street Apartments
Route 2
• 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.: 13th/15th and H streets
• 11:10 a.m. and 12:05 p.m.: Quail Ridge Golf Course
• 11:20 a.m. and 11:55 a.m.: South Baker Park on Colorado Street
• 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.: Elm Street Laundry
Route 3
• 10:45 a.m.: Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane
• 11:10 a.m. and 12:05 p.m.: Churchill School, 16th and Broadway streets.
• 11:20 a.m. and 11:55 a.m.: Baker Middle School
• 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.: South Baker
• Noon: Brooklyn Elementary
Baker High School and Brooklyn drive-thrus
• 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Haines
• 11:30 a.m.: Haines Elementary
• 11:40 a.m.: 3rd and Olson streets, and pre-set addresses
Sumpter
• Noon: Pre-set addresses
The District website — baker5j.org — will have schedule updates.
