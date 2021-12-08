A nasal spray that can prevent death from opioid overdose will be distributed for free during a drive-thru event Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Baker City.
The giveaway of Narcan, a nasal formulation of the medication naloxone, will take place at New Directions Northwest, 3425 13th St., from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The first 30 people will also receive a to-go container of hot soup.
The event is sponsored by the Tri-County Substance Abuse Disorder Peer program and the NDC Medication Assisted Treatment program.
The Narcan includes directions on how to use the spray in the case of a suspected opioid overdose, said Andi Walsh, public relations and grants manager for New Directions Northwest.
That includes the requirement to call 911 after administering the medication, because the treatment can cause harmful withdrawal effects, she said.
Naloxone is an “opioid antagonist,” which means it attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine.
Officials in Northeastern Oregon have reported an increase in drug overdoses this year.
On Nov. 23, the Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics, Center for Human Development, La Grande Fire Department and La Grande Police Department released a statement about a recent rise in heroin and fentanyl overdoses in Union County.
The Grande Ronde Hospital Emergency Department reported eight heroin overdoses in the six days prior to the statement, which is a 400% increase. The department typically sees two to three overdoses per month in Union County.
Officials at the hospital in La Grande suspect heroin is being tainted with additional drugs, such as fentanyl, which can lead to accidental overdoses.
“People may be taking substances thinking they are one thing but are actually mixed with other things that are more potent or have a different effect than they are expecting,” said Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator at the Center for Human Development in La Grande.
Walsh said there are also reports of pills that purport to be one drug but are in fact the more potent fentanyl.
She said several people who have overcome drug addictions will be at the Dec. 14 Narcan drive-thru event and available to talk about their experiences.
The nasal sprays will be available to anyone, Walsh said — including people who aren’t drug users but want to be able to help someone in the event of a possible overdose.
“Anyone who feels they might be able to use it,” she said.
Sara Blair, division chief for EMS at the Baker City Fire Department, said the department’s ambulance crews carry Narcan, both in nasal and intravenous forms.
Although she didn’t have any specific statistics, Blair said crews do administer Narcan occasionally, and when the number of overdoses increases in Union County a similar trend often follows in Baker County.
Blair said emergency responders can use Narcan in both confirmed and suspected opioid overdoses.
The product won’t harm the patient even if opioids aren’t involved, she said.
If Narcan has no effect on a patient who is in respiratory distress, that can indicate that opioids aren’t an issue, which affects how the patient is treated, Blair said.
She emphasized the importance for the public to immediately call 911 if they administer Narcan.
