A new solar-powered charging station for cellphones and other devices has been installed for free public use outside the Baker County Library, 2400 Resort St.
The station is in the grassy area of the public parking lot on the north side of the library.
Friends of Baker County Library paid for the $6,900 unit, which has two GFCI outlets with USB charging ports above a circular table.
People who use the charger will need to bring their own cables and power adapters.
The unit is 100% solar powered. It has batteries to store energy so the device can be used at night. Each day at dusk the charger turns on LED lights to illuminate the charging ports.
The unit can also be used to power devices during electrical outages.
Library staff installed the station on Nov. 18, bolting it to a cement pad donated by Challis Concrete and Wildish Construction. The charger was built by Pure Energy Solar in Gainesville, Florida. It’s made from heavy gauge, weatherproof aluminum.
Friends of the Library paid for the charging station with reserves from annual book sales and sales of used books through the small shop at the front of the library.
“We are proud to be enhancing public service in Baker County in both a fiscally and environmentally responsible way,” Library Director Perry Stokes said in a press release. “With help of our community, we saved books from landfills by re-homing them through used book sales, and in a sense converted books into power for mobile devices by capturing renewable energy from the sun. It’s another great way the public library brings power to the people.”
At monthly staff meetings, library employees are encouraged to pitch energy savings ideas as part of the library’s involvement in the Strategic Energy Management (SEM) initiative from the Energy Trust of Oregon (ETO). Energy efficiency projects in recent years have included window tinting, replacement of door seals, added insulation to soffits, a tankless water heater, and an upgrade of the old boiler to a hydronic boiler array.
In prior years, Friends of the Library-funded projects have included furnishings such as the library’s aquarium, the bike repair station at the south end of the library, and a water bottle filling station.
The group also supports library programs such as the annual Free Comic Book Day event, Summer Reading Program events, and Oregon Battle of the Books. With additional fundraising, the Friends and library district hope to install solar charging stations at its branch locations.
