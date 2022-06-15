Katie Hull and Landon Hull picked up lunch from Cynthia Haver and Becky Cross at the Baker School District’s summer meal program at Baker High School on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Breakfast and lunch are served free to youth ages 18 and younger Monday through Friday at BHS.
The daily offerings are subject to change due to supply shortages, but Miller said she’ll update the online menus if this is the case.
In addition to the program for the general public at BHS, the district provides meals for students enrolled in the various summer programs.
Miller said rising food prices are affecting the district’s nutrition program, and she’s adding more homecooked meals to the menus.
“Not only is it cheaper, but homecooked meals are so much better,” she said.
Her goal is to have 90% homecooked meals. She’s modeling the program used at North Powder — where she attended school — and has been working with Minnie Shoemaker, who is in charge of that school’s kitchen.
“I remember how amazing the food was in North Powder,” Miller said. “My main passion is that kids are fed wholesome, nutritious meals.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.