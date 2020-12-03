Baker City’s Senior Center has been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when people return they’ll find that it looks a bit different.
Beth St. John repainted one of the interior walls in a pale blue.
“My intention was to give it a fresh look, give it a nice pop of color, so when the seniors come back it’s kind of a new space — something kind of bright and welcoming,” said St. John, 66.
“I was excited to do this,” she said.
St. John has been a volunteer and occasionally a paid employee at the Senior Center, operated by Community Connection of Baker County at 2810 Cedar St., since February, when she retired from Saint Alphonsus Health Services-Baker City.
She did the painting as an employee.
Although the painting is done, St. John isn’t satisfied with the project.
She wants to decorate the blank wall space with photographs, and she’s asking residents to donate them.
“I thought, thematically; pictures of Baker City, Baker County, nature, would be something that generally speaking everybody could buy into,” St. John said.
She doesn’t envision something resembling an art gallery, but just a selection of local scenes.
St. John wears multiple hats at the Senior Center. In addition to her volunteer work, she fills in for the kitchen staff and as a medical transport driver when they come up short.
The Senior Center still serves takeout lunches while in-person dining is prohibited due to the pandemic.
“It’s really a good deal for me,” St. John said. “I’m a senior citizen too. I live on Social Security so this really helps give me some disposable income. So it’s a real win-win. And I think that is what’s so wonderful about the community center. It really has commitment and passion to serve seniors and I’m one too, so I really, really appreciate it.”
Community Connection Manager Joe Hayes said St. John’s painting is just one of the changes that seniors will notice when they return to the Center.
“We’ve done a lot of upgrades to our office here lately, it’s been fun,” Hayes said. “We’ve got some new energy down here.”
