Local elementary students in the Friday Academy program had the chance to meet Capa, the Baker City Police Department’s drug-detecting dog, on Friday morning, April 15.
The students gathered at Geiser-Pollman Park to meet not only Capa, but also his handler, Sgt. Wayne Chastain.
“Why do we need dogs?” Chastain asked the students.
After a few odd guesses and anecdotes, he eventually gestured to his own nose in an overt hint.
“Yes! Their nose! A dog’s sense of smell is five million times stronger than ours,” Chastain said.
The students learned about K9 training, the importance of Capa’s sense of smell when detecting drugs, and as well how other dogs are trained for finding contraband in jail, chasing down perpetrators and otherwise keeping the community safe.
One by one the children were invited to gently pet Capa, a German shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix, as he busied himself gnawing on a braided toy, which by the end of the session was leaning toward replacement.
“See that? This was new this morning,” Chastain said.
Accompanying the Friday Academy students were several chaperones, as well as Robin Maille, family and community health mentor for the Oregon State University Extension Service in Baker County, which arranged the event, and Katie Hauser, OSU Extension’s 4-H program coordinator.
OSU’s outreach specifically sets out to help students in need of additional support in matters of classwork and personal skills, as well as giving them extracurricular experiences such as museum visits and even yoga classes.
“Students are invited based on academic needs, and we provide a delicate balance of academics and fun to keep kids coming, said Angela Lattin, director of the Baker Early Learning Center.
Meeting every week, Friday Academy largely consist of kids from second through fourth grade, although the program isn’t limited to those grades.
Kids enrolled are usually recommended by their teachers. The program runs through May 13, with a final trip for the school year a guided tour of the campus at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
