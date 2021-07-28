Matt and LaDonn McElligott have been named Baker County Fair Friends of the Year for 2021.
“I thought part of the criteria was you had to be old,” Matt laughed.
The McElligotts, who live between Haines and North Powder, actually found out that they were going to be named Fair Friends in 2020.
But the usual festivities that go along with the award were canceled due to the pandemic, although some fair events did happen.
This year, the McElligotts were honored on Tuesday, July 27 at the annual dinner and pie auction at the Baker County Event Center.
The couple claim to have no idea why they received the honor, but their longtime involvement with and dedication to 4-H programs exemplify the criteria for the award.
LaDonn’s involvement in the program began when she was a child growing up in Montana. She showed heifers and steers and her mother was a 4-H leader, just like LaDonn is now. The family’s passion for showing animals is generational.
“Once you’re involved in it, you want your kids to be involved in it because it’s a really good learning tool for them,” LaDonn said.
Matt was also involved in 4-H during his childhood in Ione, in Morrow County, where he showed pigs and steers for years. He met LaDonn at Montana State University and they’ve been married for nearly 32 years.
Their two children, Kayla and Lee, were born at Nampa, Idaho, and the family moved to Oregon in 2006. They’ve lived on their ranch near North Powder ever since.
Kayla began showing pigs in 4-H when she was just eight years old. Now 27, she lives in Portland and works as an event coordinator for the city of Newberg.
Lee began showing rabbits when he was eight, later moving on to pigs and then steers. Now 24, he is learning to be an Air Force pilot at Del Rio, Texas.
“The good thing about 4-H is it teaches kids and young adults responsibility,” Matt said. “Whether you’re in sewing, photography or livestock, you have a project and you set a goal and the steps along to get to that goal.”
Matt has been a Purina representative for 32 years, traveling the Northwest and giving seminars to children on how to feed their livestock. For the past year and a half, he’s been giving these seminars over Zoom.
Although Matt said he adjusted pretty quickly to the new format, he said the online seminars aren’t the same.
“You can’t see facial expressions,” he said. “If you’re standing in a room full of 100 people, you can tell if you’re on point, because you can read their body language. You can’t tell on a Zoom call.”
LaDonn works as a loan specialist for the USDA Rural Development agency. She’s also a 4-H leader and a swine superintendent for the Fair.
In-person meetings have been canceled, but she’s still going out to check on her 4-H kids’ animals to see how they’re doing and make sure the kids are keeping up with their record books.
In addition to their careers and involvement with 4-H, the McElligotts have a full-time obligation to their ranch. They’ve raised Black Angus cattle for the past 20 years and rarely have a moment to spare.
“We both are from rural areas and ranch backgrounds,” Matt said. “So this is our kind of lifestyle. Our kind of area.”
