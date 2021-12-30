With 365 days to pull off the frigid feat, 2021 used almost all of them before getting down to its brisk business.
The temperature at the Baker City Airport plunged to 4 below zero on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
It was the first time this year that the temperature dipped below zero at the airport.
And when it did, at around 8:20 p.m., 2021 avoided becoming just the eighth year since World War II when there wasn’t at least one subzero day at the airport.
Later in the night, clouds from the latest storm swept in from the northwest and snow began to fall.
The temperature went above zero early on Thursday (although it was as cold as minus 2 after midnight) and rose into the low teens later in the morning.
Clear skies, which prevailed for the last few hours of Wednesday, are conducive to chilly temperatures because the absence of clouds enhances what meteorologists call “radiational cooling.” That basically means any heat near the ground can rise into the atmosphere, allowing ground level temperatures to plummet. Clouds, by contrast, act rather like a blanket does in trapping heat.
Although 2021 dithered until almost the last moment, the period when subzero temperature are plausible is of course considerably less than the whole of the year.
According to temperature records at the airport dating to 1943, the latest day with a below zero reading is March 5. On that day in 1955, the temperature dipped to 5 below zero.
The earliest onset of arctic weather, 1 below zero, was Nov. 12.
Coincidentally, that also happened in 1955.
2021, by contrast, was on pace to not only join the short list of years without a below zero temperature, but also to accomplish something that hasn’t happened during the past eight decades or so.
It would have been the second straight year with no subzero temperatures at the airport.
The seven previous years are distributed relatively evenly, chronologically speaking, with one in every decade except the 1940s and 1970s.
But in each of those seven years, the margin between a “normal” year and a rare “warm” one was quite thin.
Here’s the list of years, each with the lowest temperature recorded during that year:
• 2020 — 2 degrees
• 2012 — 2 degrees
• 2000 — 1 degree
• 1997 — 2 degrees
• 1986 — 1 degree
• 1969 — 2 degrees
• 1958 — 1 degree
Neither Wednesday’s low of 4 below nor Thursday’s 2 below came close to the record lows for the day.
The record for Dec. 29 is 22 below zero, set in 1990.
The record for Dec. 30 is 39 below, set in 1978. That’s the coldest temperature ever recorded at the airport.
Although the National Weather Service is predicting milder conditions next week, with temperatures potentially rising into the mid 30s on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Wednesday, Jan. 5, significant snow could also fall during that period.
One model is forecasting around eight inches of new snow in Baker City over the two days.
