While almost every other part of Oregon basked in springlike temperatures and sunshine for at least a few days during February, Baker County pretty much just shivered.
A winter notable more for chilly temperatures than for prodigious snowfall relented at times in parts of the region both north and south of Baker County.
But the frigid weather never relinquished its hold locally.
While temperatures rose into the 60s on a few February days at both Pendleton and Burns, the balmiest day at the Baker City Airport was 45, on the 11th.
Hardly conducive to short-sleeve shirts.
February’s chill continued a trend that dates to Christmas Eve.
Since then, the temperature at the Baker City Airport has reached 40 degrees on just five days (and barely got to that threshold on three of the five).
The warmest day was Jan. 7, when the high was 47. That was the only 40-degree-plus day during January.
In February:
• 41 on the 9th
• 40 on the 10th
• 45 on the 11th
• 40 on the 13th
With one day left in the month, the average high temperature for February at the airport was 33.3 degrees. On 12 of the 27 days the temperature didn’t go above freezing.
The 33.3-degree figure is 7 degrees below average for the month.
And it’s likely to rank 2022, by that measure, as the sixth-coldest February at the airport since 1943.
The lowest average high for the month is 25.9 degrees, in 1989.
Based on another statistic, this February has been even more historic.
The average low temperature at the airport, through Feb. 27, was 11.4 degrees. That’s 10 degrees below average.
It’s also the third-lowest average low for February, trailing only 1989 (3.4 degrees) and 1985 (9.4).
The major culprit for the consistent cold is the temperature inversion that has trapped cold air — chilled by the persistent snow cover — near the ground.
That has kept temperatures well below average in Baker Valley, and most of the other valleys in Baker County, this winter even as temperatures occasionally rose into the 40s and even low 50s in the surrounding mountains.
On 11 days in February the low at the airport dipped below 10 degrees.
Only one of those days set a record low, however — and it was, curiously enough, one of the warmer days.
The low of 9 degrees on Feb. 24 broke the previous record of 10, set in 1975.
That record was an anomaly, as the warmest record low for February.
The record low is below zero on 25 of the 29 days (including leap years), including from minus 15 to minus 28 on the first nine days of the month.
The coldest reading this February was 1 below zero on Feb. 25. The record low for that date is 3 below, set in 1955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.