By LISA BRITTON
Donnie Tholen wades through the sea of pumpkin vines, then looks up with a grin.
He just found a white pumpkin — a big one.
“Take a picture with your phone!” his wife, Cheryl, calls from beyond the patch, where her work clothes are safe from the spiny vines.
“He won’t go out there unless he’s in heavy clothes,” she said on the evening of the first day of September.
After Donnie snaps a picture of the pumpkin, he leans down again and comes up with a zucchini. He tosses the veggie to Cheryl, then picks his way past the ornamental broomstick cornstalks waving high above his head.
This patch of earth hasn’t always been a swath of green.
The Tholens bought this empty lot near their east Baker City home in 2016.
“There was nothing. Absolutely nothing,” she said. “We called it ‘the field.’ ”
A gate offers access to this sanctuary, where a goat named Sally Fields stands atop a tower of tires to assess the visitors.
Her penmates, goats named Oreo and Oscar, are more friendly and push their noses through the fence to greet Cheryl.
“The kids were moving on,” Cheryl said of her children. “We needed a replacement.”
So she got goats and chickens.
As for the garden area, Cheryl said “Donnie really likes tilling.”
They plant rows north to south because Cheryl said that orientation seems to grow the best. She starts seeds inside every year.
“I take over the dining room table,” she said.
The Tholens keep notes of each growing season to help them plan the next year.
“First I figure out where we’re going to grow everything,” Cheryl said. “We keep a map of everything and rotate crops.”
This year the garden boasts tomatoes, beets, green beans, peas, carrots, onions, spinach, Swiss chard, pumpkins, corn (decorative and sweet), zucchini and leeks.
“We have so much,” Cheryl said.
And no one gets away without a fresh vegetable if she has her way.
“You need a beet. Maybe two?” she said to an evening visitor.
And she’ll throw in some extras, just because.
“It’s our sharing garden,” she said. “We grow it to give it.”
The pumpkins are growing particularly well this summer.
“The pumpkins took over — and there’s only six plants,” she said.
A sprinkler pokes up from the middle of the mass.
“I had to raise the sprinkler three times,” Donnie said. “The leaves are so big.”
They water their garden from a well, which provided ample moisture during this year of restricted water use due to the drought.
The well is powered by energy they collect through solar panels and a windmill.
“This is totally self contained,” Donnie said. “We have a garden that’s off the grid.”
He didn’t garden before he met Cheryl, who says she’s gardened all her life.
Now, in addition to helping with the seasonal crops, he’s added decorative grasses to the landscape and metal creations like a sea serpent (he owns Farm & Industrial, a metal fabrication shop in Baker City).
“It’s kind of crazy, but we have fun with it,” Donnie said.
