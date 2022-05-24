Two members of the Baker JV baseball team learned the game 5,000 miles from Baker City.
Raphaël Tisca and Hugo Lacaille are foreign exchange students from France who were able to visit America after pandemic restrictions were eased.
“We come from Rouen in Normandy,” the pair wrote to the Herald. “We were able to participate in this exchange program through Thomas Joseph, who helped us with all the necessary steps to realize the project of studying in Baker.”
Joseph, principal for the Eagle Cap Innovative High School, an alternative program in the Baker School District, is also principal and instructor at the district’s Oregon International School.
Raphaël and Hugo, whose hometown is more than 1,000 years old, have appreciated the sights of the comparatively untamed Oregon.
“Oregon is a very beautiful state, with beautiful landscapes and where people are friendly and kind,” they wrote. “We visited Baker City and saw Anthony’s Lake under the snow.”
Although baseball is renowned as America’s game, the sport has a curious appeal in small pockets all over the world.
Raphaël and Hugo were enamored from their first pitch.
“My father has always been a big fan of the United States and in 2016 he suggested I take up baseball and I fell in love with the sport,” Raphaël said.
“Baseball is a sport that is not very developed in France, but it is evolving,” the pair wrote. “In Europe, the sport is very developed in some countries like Germany or Italy.”
Hugo said he practiced dance for seven years before he started with baseball.
“And it was during a sports discovery day that I tried baseball for the first time,” he wrote. “The same evening, my mother and I looked for the nearest club.”
That’s the Rouen Huskies, a team that has won many championships.
Raphaël and Hugo credited their hometown coaches, Dylan Gleeson, Mickael Cerda and Esteban Prioul, with helping them hone their skills.
“My level improved a lot, especially with the coaching of very good coaches,” Raphaël wrote.
“I signed up with the Rouen Huskies where I was very well received and where my sports level evolved extremely well,” Hugo wrote. “Then I was recruited in a high level center: The Rouen Baseball Center.”
The two say they’ve felt welcome in Oregon.
“We made good friends and we were very well received,” they wrote. “Moreover, the atmosphere in the junior varsity is great and everyone gets along well.”
Discussing places they’d still like to see during their trip, they wished to see more of the beautiful U.S. landscape, and if given a chance, to visit San Francisco. They’re also hoping they’ll have a chance at some local pastimes, such as fishing and hunting.
When asked whether they have managed to get involved in any uniquely American fun, they swung for the fences.
“We got to shoot a potato launcher.”
