An Idaho fugitive who reported about 7 p.m. Thursday that he was lost in the Hells Canyon area summoned law enforcement officers to his rescue after claiming that he had been bitten by a rattlesnake.
Ryan Paul Henry, 33, of Kuna, Idaho, was found, with no signs or symptoms of a rattlesnake bite, about 10 p.m. Thursday and was in custody Friday in the Baker County Jail where he was being held on an Idaho parole violation warrant.
Henry first placed a call for help on the Baker County Sheriff’s Office business phone line, said Ashley McClay, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman. He later called back through the 911 dispatch center and provided a false name to the dispatcher.
McClay said a relative of Henry’s later called dispatch and provided Henry’s correct identity. The Sheriff’s Office next determined that Henry was wanted on felony charges in Idaho and the decision was made to cancel a call to the Search and Rescue.
Henry is under parole and probation supervision in Idaho on drug charges, according to Idaho Department of Corrections records.
Sheriff Travis Ash then gathered six deputies and a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer, and traveled to Hewitt Park, a county-owned park on the Powder River arm of Brownlee Reservoir about 3 miles east of Richland.
Two boats were launched to search for Henry, McClay said. Deputies found him at about 10:06 p.m. on the shore of the reservoir about 1 1/2 miles northeast of Hewitt Park.
Members of the Eagle Valley Ambulance Service at Richland responded to the park and examined Henry before he was arrested without incident, McClay said.
