Jesse Brown is used to wrestling with several hundred pounds of uncooperative steer, but it turns out that sitting still and watching his cellphone can be even more stressful.
And cellphones, as you’ve probably noticed, lack horns.
The date was Sept. 26.
Brown, who grew up and lives in Baker City, had wrestled the last steer of the last rodeo of a long season in which he drove more than 40,000 miles and visited several states for the first time.
He was in Stephenville, Texas.
Whether Brown, 28, would achieve his ultimate goal of qualifying for the Super Bowl of rodeo — the National Finals — depended on what other steer wrestlers were doing thousands of miles away.
Specifically, whether they were earning money.
The top 15 steer wrestlers qualify for the National Finals.
With two rodeos to go, Brown was in 16th place, $500 out of 15th.
The previous two days he had competed at Rapid City, South Dakota. He won the second round and claimed $2,010.
That boosted Brown’s season earnings to $39,494.60.
More important, he hoped it was enough to vault him into 15th place.
He flew to Stephenville thinking he probably had to win some money.
That didn’t happen.
And so Brown had to wait.
And watch as his competitors — and, he emphasizes, his friends — wrestled their final steers.
Dirk Tavenner of Rigby, Idaho, was competing in, of all places, New Jersey.
Shayde Etherton of Borden, Indiana, was back in Rapid City.
“I was more nervous watching them than anything else,” Brown said. “Those last two days were everything. Every dollar counts.”
His win at Rapid City ended up being enough.
Brown finished 15th, $1,560 ahead of Tavenner in 16th place.
Etherton was 17th, another $978 back.
“It was tough — I’m friends with all those guys,” Brown said.
But feeling badly for his buddies didn’t diminish Brown’s excitement at realizing his dream.
After competing in more than 60 rodeos over the past 4 months, after living out of a horse trailer and returning to Baker City barely long enough to wash his clothes, Brown had qualified for the ultimate competition.
But of course this being 2020, the year of the coronavirus pandemic, that competition is nothing like normal.
The National Finals, scheduled for Dec. 3-12, won’t take place in the traditional venue, the Thomas & Mack Center arena in Las Vegas.
Due to the pandemic, the rodeo has been moved to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Trading the Vegas Strip for the Lone Star State isn’t the most significant change, though, Brown said.
Globe Life Field is an outdoor baseball stadium.
The Thomas & Mack Center is an indoor basketball arena.
More importantly for a steer wrestler, who leaps from a horse galloping at more than 25 mph, the two venues are much different in size and layout.
Brown said the set up in Texas is much different from most rodeos, including the location of the chutes where competitors start.
He said he’ll set up his practice arena in Baker City with dimensions as close as possible to those in Arlington.
Not that Brown is complaining about missing out on glittering Vegas.
“I don’t care where it is — I’m just glad to be in the Finals,” he said.
A little more than 4 months ago Brown and his fellow cowboys could hardly be confident there even would be a National Finals.
Many large rodeos were canceled this spring due to the pandemic.
Brown didn’t return to the rodeo circuit until late May.
Over the next 4 months he competed in more than 60 rodeos, most of them smaller events in smaller towns — and with correspondingly more modest cash purses — than Brown is used to.
But he enjoyed his summer of road trips to towns in Iowa and Nebraska, to name two states Brown never expected to see.
“I was actually surprised at how many events there were,” he said. “We saw a lot of country. It was cool. Those small towns really come together to put on a rodeo.”
Brown said spectators weren’t allowed at some rodeos. But other events, he said, seemed normal. Well, except for having to have his temperature checked before he was allowed to compete.
(Brown said he hasn’t had to be tested for COVID-19, however.)
Throughout the summer Brown was in strong contention to finish in the top 15 and secure his berth in the National Finals.
He climbed as high as 12th in the standings.
With a month or so left in the season, Brown was in 17th place.
“From 10th to 18th was really tight, so it came down to the last two weeks,” Brown said. “I knew I pretty much had to win money everywhere.”
By qualifying for the National Finals, Brown has achieved his second career milestone in as many years.
In September 2019 he set the steer wrestling record, 3.7 seconds, during the Pendleton Round-Up, Oregon’s most revered rodeo.
