The Baker County Fair is back better than ever, with people enjoying the fun-filled week with extra enthusiasm, as the event was closed to the public last year due to COVID-19.
The fair officially started Aug. 1, and it runs through Friday, Aug. 6. Michelle Kaseberg, a member of the fair board and 4-H leader, said she noticed an increase in attendance earlier this week, even on days where there usually are not a lot of people.
“It’s been fun,” Kaseberg said. “This is the most steers we’ve ever had.”
4-H/FFA kids showed their animals with pride as spectators munched on corn dogs and cotton candy. For the first time in the history of the fair there was a llama and alpaca showmanship.
Over the course of the week, kids showed cavy, rabbits, poultry, sheep, llama and alpacas, goats, steer and swine. The moos and bleats blended in with the country music playing throughout each day, with singer/songwriter Olivia Harms performing with her band on Wednesday night, Aug. 4.
Temperatures soared into the mid-nineties during the day, relieved by cool showers in the evening.
Fifteen-year-old Zoey Justus, who lives in Baker City and has been showing animals since she was just five years old, patted her market steer named Yankee before showing him on Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of good cows here,” Justus said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I didn’t win.”
Justus started showing chickens 10 years ago, and her first fair was in Halfway when she was seven. Currently she has six cows, three of which are heifers. Although she has been showing for most of her life, she still gets nervous each time.
“Today’s competition is about the steer itself more than the person showing it,” Justus said. “So it’s more about their muscle and fat than my muscle and fat.”
For some others, this was their first or second year showing at the Baker County Fair.
Lexi Rupel, 14, showed her two purebred rabbits, Daisy and June, for the first time in Baker City. Sofie Kaaen, who turns 14 this week, showed her rabbits, Peter and Marigold, for the second time at this fair.
Kids got to learn from the best in the business before showing their animals, thanks to classes held in the Leo Adler Ring. Grant Hooper answered questions on Tuesday, Aug. 3 about the best way to position the animals and what exactly he’d be looking for later that night.
Grand Champions in sheep, steer, swine and goat were announced Wednesday night, followed by live music. There was a nervous excitement with each show, as kids poked, prodded and answered technical questions about their animal.
One of the most popular events at the Fair every year, the livestock auction, will take place Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Cockram Arena, where competitors will find out whether last year’s whopping $307,070.09 record will be broken. That number broke the record of the year before, so if things are on track, 2021 could be the most successful auction yet.
