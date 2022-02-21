Baker City’s Chinese Cemetery is just east of Windmill Lane. To get there, drive east on Campbell Street under the freeway and past the Super 8 Motel and Chevron service station. Turn right on Windmill Lane and head up the hill. The cemetery is just to the left of Windmill Lane a few hundred yards from Campbell Street.
The Baker County Historical Society and the family of Virginia Kostol recently announced The Virginia L. Kostol Fund, an annual fund established through the Oregon Community Foundation that is dedicated to the care and maintenance of the Chinese Cemetery on the east side of Baker City.
“Virginia Kostol was a vital member to the Baker County Historical Society’s mission, and she served in numerous leadership roles,” said Ginger Savage, president of the Baker County Historical Society. “Her dedication to the development and maintenance of the Chinese
Cemetery was unwavering.”
The cemetery, located on Windmill Lane, east of the Campbell Street interchange on Interstate 84, served as a resting place for members of the Chinese community who resided in Baker County from 1880 through 1940. Many of those remains were returned to their homeland.
Today, the only remaining marked grave belongs to Lee Pak Chue, 1882-1938.
The cemetery was nothing but dirt and sagebrush until 1987 when numerous volunteers from throughout Baker County began work to recognize the site.
The cemetery was dedicated in 1992.
Virginia Kostol passed away in December 2020 at the age of 94. Her passion for family, friends and community service is well-known by those who knew her, and her generosity will be felt by many in Baker County for generations to come.
“We are so grateful to Virginia and the Kostol family for a wonderful gift of historical preservation,” Savage said. “We look forward to honoring Virginia and her commitment to this important chapter in Baker County’s history.”
The Chinese Cemetery is owned by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Society of Portland. The Baker County Historical Society is charged with its care and community education efforts.
To date, thousands of local volunteer hours have been dedicated to preservation of this heritage cemetery.
