RICHLAND — A rising and increasingly popular band called The Locals has organized a luncheon and auction for April 17 to help raise money for the Carmelita Holland family, who lost their home in New Bridge, near Richland, in a fire on March 20.
While the family’s immediate needs were met, the long-term recovery will be an ongoing challenge as Carmelita Holland did not have insurance.
“We started out with a plan to provide a few sets of music and have Mib Dailey auction off some pies and desserts,” said Aline Murray, one of the organizers. “And this whole thing took on a life of its own. Now we are having a roast pig, salads, beans and hot dogs and chips.
“The pie auction grew and I hear that some pretty spectacular pies and desserts are being planned. Then we had auction items being donated and then we added a silent auction. It’s just been wonderful. I’m starting to catch my breath from all of it and we are feeling organized but what an incredible experience.”
Donated items for the auction include two prime rib dinners at the Shorthorn in Richland, a 20-volt DeWalt three-tool combo kit from Miller’s Hardware, three roadside emergency kits from Commercial Tire, a $100 gift certificate from Snake River PCS, a $100 gift certificate at the Shorthorn from Connor Creek Mines, a gift certificate from Sara’s for two date night dinners, gift certificates from The Little Pig and from Grocery Outlet in Baker City, and a $100 donation from Old Pine Market in Halfway.
“We are still collecting donations and are welcoming more as Mib is ready to take on an afternoon of fun,” Murray said. “The silent auction will start right away and will be ongoing. If any crafters or artisans would like to donate items, we would appreciate them.”
Donation items for both of the auctions, the pies and desserts can be brought to the pavilion at the Eagle Valley Grange Park on Friday, April 16 starting at 3 p.m., or Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m.
“We would prefer Friday if you can make that,” Murray said. “We have access to refrigerators.”
Lunch will start at noon. A roasted pork meal is $10, and a hot dog meal is $5.
The silent auction starts at noon.
At 1:30 p.m. Dailey will start the live auction.
The Locals have a full schedule of music ready and they will also take requests.
In the interest of safety and consideration of each other, social distancing will be respected and masks are required.
More information is available by calling Murray at 541-377-5545.
An account has been set up at the US Bank for Carmelita Holland and a GoFundMe account has been set up on Facebook.
