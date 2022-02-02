RaeAnn Butler plans to hang the larger-than-life check on the wall of the place it supports — the Baker Relief Nursery.
“We are so grateful,” Butler said, holding the giant replica of the $5,399 donation from BELLA.
Butler is the program coordinator for the Baker Relief Nursery, which was one of three organizations to receive donations from BELLA’s “Give More” campaign in December 2021
Throughout that month, customers at the BELLA shops in Baker City and La Grande were given one nut for every $10 they spent. Each nut represented $1.
Customers then dropped the nuts into a stocking for their chosen organization — Baker Relief Nursery, Baker City Quiet Zone, or La Grande’s Angel Fund.
“We got an incredible response,” said Beverly Calder, owner of the BELLA shops.
In addition to donating 10% of the month’s sales, BELLA held a raffle for two $200 shopping sprees, with ticket sales benefiting the cause in each store that received the most nuts.
In Baker City, raffle profits went to the Relief Nursery.
Calder said customers at both stores supported organizations in the neighboring county.
“Our La Grande store customers dropped 1,513 nuts into the Baker City Relief Nursery stocking, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they started an effort to get a similar program going in La Grande,” she said. “We introduced the concept to thousands of people.”
Funding for the Baker Relief Nursery is a public-private partnership — of the annual operating cost, 30% is provided through the Oregon Department of Education, 30% by grants, and 40% by private donations.
By statute, a 25% cash match is required from the local community.
Baker Relief Nursery
The Baker Relief Nursery opened in the spring of 2021 at 1925 16th St.
The start of relief nurseries dates to 1976 when women of the Junior League of Eugene created a childcare center “in response to a growing crisis of child abuse and neglect,” according to the Oregon Association of Relief Nurseries (OARN).
The model, which is now replicated by relief nurseries across Oregon, was to provide respite care and support to families.
The key outcomes, according the OARN, are:
• Keeping children safe in their homes.
• Reducing the number of children in foster care.
• Reducing stressors for families.
The program
Butler works closely with local agencies to ensure families know about the relief nursery. Families can be referred to the program, or self-refer, Butler said.
Relief nurseries use a therapeutic, individual approach with an emphasis on social-emotional support in small class settings.
Right now, the relief nursery has a toddler class on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, and an infant class on Wednesday mornings.
The “classroom” is stocked with colorful rugs, books, toys, a play kitchen and more. A stroller with six seats allows outdoor adventures in warmer weather.
“We had it out quite a bit in the fall,” Butler said.
Enrollment is capped at eight toddlers and six infants.
“We had to start a wait list,” Butler said.
The program currently has an open position for a teacher/home visitor. For information and details, contact Butler at 541-239-5054 or email her at raeann@bakerreliefnursery.org.
The relief nursery also depends on volunteers to help in the classroom, work on fundraisers, or serve on the board of directors.
“We will always take volunteers,” Butler said.
In addition to classroom time for children, the program includes home visits, parent education, and ensures families are connected with community resources.
The nursery also offers a diaper bank, food bank, and baby clothing bank — all stocked with donated items.
Information
For more information, visit the Baker Relief Nursery page on Facebook, call 541-239-5054, or email raeann@bakerreliefnursery.org.
