A fundraiser to support at-risk youth in Baker County is set for March 18 at the Baker Elks Lodge.
The Wraparound program became state-mandated in 2014. Since 2015, New Directions in Baker City has had two Wraparound coordinators.
Wraparound is for families that are involved in multi-level systems, such as mental health, parole and probation or child welfare.
Each of those systems have requirements for the family. The purpose of Wraparound, said coordinator Jenny Blair, is to bring representatives from those various services together with the family to make one plan.
“We get to know them for their individual needs and develop a team of support,” Blair said. “We bring everyone together to build one plan that meets the needs of the family and the system partners.”
The purpose of Wraparound is to “help currently at-risk youth get on the path to a healthier, safer and more positive lifestyle,” said Haley Hueckman, prevention services supervisor at New Directions.
The priority is to help youth stay in the community, rather than entering higher levels of care — such as hospitalization or the Oregon Youth Authority.
“The Baker County Juvenile Department has worked with the Wraparound program for many years,” said Staci Erickson, director of the juvenile department. “I’ve seen great success with youth and their families, in which they identify their needs and prioritize goals to overcome barriers.”
Families are referred to the program, and participation is voluntary.
“The Wraparound program and team are essential components of our community,” said Skye Flanagan, principal of Baker High School. “This program allows for many students and families who would otherwise fall through the cracks to build back capacity in order to be successful. Real goal-setting and accountability that are necessary for change are essential components that schools can’t always provide for the entire family.”
Once a plan is set, coordinators check in weekly or more often with the child and family.
“They’re having multiple contacts with their team each week,” Blair said.
Coordinators help the families create “natural supports,” such as joining a sports team or other type of involvement in the community.
“It does take a village,” Blair said.
Wraparound is state-funded for needs over $50, such as a camp that addresses one of the identified goals.
Blair said the March fundraiser will support smaller, more immediate needs that support the families, such as supplies for game or movie nights, gas for emergency medical trips, or cleats to play soccer.
These funds also help engage the youth, such as going for coffee to have a conversation.
“We’re always celebrating strengths and successes,” Blair said. “Wraparound is supposed to feel different to families.”
A family is typically in Wraparound for 12 to 18 months.
Since 2018, Baker County Wraparound has served 144 youth and families with nearly 100 successful graduations.
“You watch them meet goals, graduate high school when nobody thought they would — that’s amazing to see,” Blair said.
A local teenager, Maddison Gagnon, shared her experience with Wraparound:
“I have worked with the Wraparound program since July of 2020,” she said. “I am a single mother who had my daughter at a young age. When I started in Wrap, I had no path or sense of what to do. My Wrap team has supported me to be able to become self-sufficient. They have helped me start my life’s path and have direction. I have been able to find reliable day care to be to attend school full time, make up the credits I was behind on and I will graduate on time in 2024. I have my own benefits and resources to be able to care for my daughter. I have been able to participate in cross country and track for self-care. My daughter is healthy and happy. I am so grateful for my team and the amazing things the have offered my daughter and me.”
The fundraiser
The event on March 18 begins with a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. Entry is $50 per team.
A silent auction runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the tri-tip dinner starts at 6 p.m. The cost is $30. Buy tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/bdfnw3au. To purchase tickets locally, contact Blair at 541-519-2632 or jblair@ndninc.org.
Music by Andy Ballard will follow dinner.
The organizers are currently collecting donations for the event — for information, email Blair at jblair@ndninc.org or Haley Hueckman at hhueckman@ndninc.org.
