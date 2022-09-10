Pat Brougham just keeps coming back to this building at 1925 16th St.
She worked as director of Head Start here in the 1980s, then with Early Intervention.
Now retired, she’s volunteering at the Baker Relief Nursery, which is housed at the same location.
“I have a history with that building,” she said.
And now she’s giving back in another way — Brougham has donated 16 handmade crib-sized quilts for the Baker Relief Nursery’s first fundraiser, called “Storybook Quilts.”
The quilts are hosted at The Cheese Fairy, 1937 Main St.
Each is accompanied by a children’s book.
Bidding is through an online auction, which closes at noon on Sunday, Sept. 18. The auction link is: https://brn.betterworld.org/auctions/storybook-quilts. Local delivery is free; there is an extra donation fee to cover out-of-town shipping.
To see the quilts, stop by The Cheese Fairy, which is open seven days a week. A QR code accompanying each quilt can be scanned for quick access to the auction site.
Brougham said she has always sewed, and for many years she sold these handmade quilts at craft fairs.
Her designs depend on what type of minky fabric she can find.
“It’s super soft and comes in lots of colors,” she said.
Each quilt is unique.
“I do the characters based on the fabric,” she said. “I never make two the same.”
Relief Nurseries
The Baker Relief Nursery opened in the spring of 2021.
The start of relief nurseries dates to 1976 when women of the Junior League of Eugene created a childcare center “in response to a growing crisis of child abuse and neglect,” according to the Oregon Association of Relief Nurseries (OARN).
The model, which is now replicated by relief nurseries across Oregon, was to provide respite care and support to families.
The key outcomes, according the OARN, are:
• Keeping children safe in their homes.
• Reducing the number of children in foster care.
• Reducing stressors for families.
In Baker City
The Baker Relief Nursery now serves 14 families, and has two classrooms — one for infants and one for toddlers.
Families can be referred to the program, or self-refer.
RaeAnn Butler, program coordinator, said the nursery could use volunteers, as well as substitute volunteers.
The nursery also offers a diaper bank, food bank, and baby clothing bank — all stocked with donated items.
“Storybook Quilts” is the first official fundraiser, but diaper drives have been held in the past. Butler said she hopes to have another diaper drive this fall.
Information
For more information, visit bakerreliefnursery.org/, find the page on Facebook, call 541-239-5054, or email info@bakerreliefnursery.org.
