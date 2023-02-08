The 1950s are back in style — for one night, anyway.
Plans are in the works for the annual “A Night at Old Auburn” fundraiser organized by the Friends of the Baker Heritage Museum.
The event is happening Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Baker Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St.
The no-host bar opens at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Gambling and bingo games start at 7 p.m. and run through 11 p.m. — an hour extra than previous years.
“We’ll have Monte Carlo style gambling and bingo,” said Liz Miller, who is helping organize the event.
Tickets are $30 and include dinner and gaming. Those who would just like to gamble can pay $10 at the door.
To purchase tickets, call Miller at 541-300-5416, send an email to bhmfriends@gmail.com, or call the museum, 541-523-9308.
Although she encourages early ticket sales, Miller said a limited number of dinner tickets will be available at the door.
The gambling games are played with funny money, which can be purchased at the event.
This year’s fundraiser theme is the 1950s, and everyone is encouraged to dress for that era and enter the costume contest.
Miller said the dinner,
catered by Elkhorn Grills,
will be reminiscent of a 1950s diner — sliders, fries, tater
tots, onion rings and Waldorf salad.
“And we’ll have root beer floats and ice cream sundaes for dessert,” she said.
New this year will be a live auction, led by Fred Warner Jr., at 9 p.m.
Throughout the night, the funny money can be exchanged for tickets, which are added to jars for a chance to win the various prize packages, which feature items donated by local businesses.
All proceeds from the night go to the Friends group, which in turn supports the museum’s needs for exhibits and upkeep.
