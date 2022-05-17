One of the two races for a Baker County Commission slot was too close to be determined the day after the May 17 primary.
But the tiny gap between Kody Justus and Christina Witham — Justus had a 3-vote advantage as of Wednesday, May 18 — isn’t even the key factor at this point.
Because neither candidate has more than 50% of the total votes cast, it’s possible that Justus and Witham will both advance to the Nov. 8 general election, where they’ll again be the only two names on the ballot.
They are vying for position 2, one of the two part-time spots on the three-member Board of Commissioners.
According to Oregon election law, if no candidate in a contested race gets more than 50% of the votes cast, then the top two advance to the general election. That standard also applies in races, like this one, with just two candidates.
In unofficial results from the Baker County Clerk’s Office on Wednesday, Justus had 2,485 votes and Witham had 2,482.
But the more meaningful statistic for now is the percentage of the total votes cast that each candidate has received.
Justus had 49.53%.
Witham had 49.47%.
The reason Justus doesn’t have at least 50% of the votes, even with his slim lead, is that there were also 50 write-in votes as of Wednesday, which constitutes 1% of the 5,017 total votes cast. That means Justus and Witham are dividing 99% of the votes, and with such a close race, neither has quite reached that 50% plus one threshold needed to avoid a runoff in November.
It’s not mathematically impossible that one candidate will get there before County Clerk Stefanie Kirby certifies results in June.
There are two sources of ballots that have yet to be counted.
The first group are ballots that were postmarked by May 17 but didn’t arrive at the clerk’s office by election day. This is the first Oregon election in which those postmarked ballots will be counted if they’re received at the county clerk’s office within seven calendar days.
Kirby said May 26 is the earliest she would be able to release updated vote totals in the Justus-Witham race.
The second group, totaling 39 ballots, are those that either lacked a signature or had a signature that didn’t match the one the clerk’s office had on file.
The county will notify all 39 of those voters, and they have until June 7 to respond and validate their ballots, at which time they would be counted.
The bottom line, then, is that Witham and Justus — along with the rest of the county’s electorate — might not know until early June whether one of the two will win outright, or whether they will return to the ballot in November.
If the latter happens, the 50% threshold will not be in effect — whichever candidate gets the most votes will be elected to a four-year term.
Witham said on Wednesday morning that she didn’t expect her race against Justus would end up potentially extending into the fall.
“We’ll just have to wait and see,” she said.
County Commission chairman
The situation is much more straightforward in the three-way race for position 3, the full-time commission chairman.
If any candidate received more than 50% of the votes, he would have been elected. That almost certainly won’t happen, but two candidates — Dan Garrick and Shane Alderson — were well in front of the third candidate, Joe Johnson.
Garrick and Alderson, as the top two candidates, will advance to the November election.
As of Wednesday morning, Garrick had 1,887 votes, or 41.2% of the total votes cast.
Alderson was in second, with 1,439 votes, or 31.4%.
Johnson was in third, with 1,214 votes, or 26.5%.
Baker Rural Fire Protection District
In other local results, the Baker Rural Fire Protection District’s five-year tax levy is failing, with 359 no votes and 326 yes votes.
Collin Kaseberg, president of the fire district’s board of directors, said the district will have to try again to persuade voters to approve the levy, which would increase property taxes for residents within the district by $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value of five years.
The levy would raise an estimated $182,000 the first year.
Kaseberg said the district, since it was formed in 1983, has relied almost solely on a permanent property tax levy of 67 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
He thanked voters who supported the levy, and urged those who didn’t to talk to a district board member about the levy.
Other races
In the race for the Republican nominee for governor, Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten was fifth among 19 candidates, with 22,664 votes. Christine Drazan was in the lead with 60,733 votes, while Bob Tiernan was in second with 47,756, and Stan Pulliam in third with 25,825 votes. Bridget Barton was fourth with 24,532.
McQuisten easily won her home county, with 1,395 votes, well ahead of Tiernan, with 454 votes.
Voter turnout in Baker County was 41.6%. That compares with 50% in the May 2020 primary, and 45% in May 2018. Statewide voter turnout for this primary was 31.8%.
