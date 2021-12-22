The community, says Mary Collard, responded with big generosity this holiday season.
Collard is the executive director of CASA, which trains volunteers to advocate for children in the court system. Every December, CASA has a toy drive and “wish tags” for children in foster care.
Lew Bros. Les Schwab in Baker City is the collection point for the toys — the local version of Schwab’s company-wide “Toys for Tots” campaign, said Diana Brown, co-owner of the tire store.
Collard said that in 2020, community donations were above normal, and CASA used the extras to help other families in the community.
This year, donations soared even more.
“It is absolutely overwhelming,” Brown said Monday morning, Dec. 20, pausing as she packed another load into her Suburban for delivery to CASA. “We have such a good bunch of people here.”
The drive was boosted this year with a coin drive competition between Brooklyn Primary School and South Baker Intermediate that raised more than $4,000. This money helps supplement the wish tag requests and also purchase local gift certificates.
Also, by working with local schools Collard said the extra donations will provide gifts for 40 additional youth in the community.
“Because of the kindness of these schools, we’ve been able to step outside of what we normally do with CASA,” she said. “It’s really cool. With the generosity of the community, we’ve been able to do a far larger outreach.”
Brown said Les Schwab will accept toys up through Christmas Eve and beyond.
“There’s always a need,” she said.
